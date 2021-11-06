Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are 'Stronger Together' in insane workout video, courtesy Ishaan Khatter

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are Bollywood's newest fitness couple who have been creating waves with their workout videos and pictures. Their latest home workout clip, featuring Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter, will inspire you to hit the gym with your family or friends. The clip proves the family that works out together is stronger together.

Mira took to Instagram on Friday to post a reel that showed her, Shahid, and Ishaan working out and having fun while sweating it out at their home gym. She added that the three were off the binge mode. "Stronger Together. Train together and refuel together (binge mode off!) with the A-team @shahidkapoor @ishaankhatter [video] by the best @ishaankhatter," Mira captioned the clip.

The video gives a glimpse of all the types of equipment at the couple's gym, followed by a snippet of Mira working with a barbell. On the other hand, Shahid did various exercises to work on his triceps, core strength, and back muscles. The actor also helped his wife with a few routines in the reel. As for Ishaan, apart from recording the clip, the actor trained with dumbbells and worked on his core. The family's insane workout is motivation enough for us to hit the gym on the weekend.

Watch the video here:

Mira, who is an avid yoga enthusiast, had earlier posted a video of herself doing Surya Namaskars on the beach in the Maldives. The clip is from her family vacation in the Maldives with Shahid and their two kids. Her post caused quite the stir online and inspired many of her followers to stay healthy.

See the clip here:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. The couple has two children - daughter Misha and younger son Zain.

