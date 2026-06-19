Mixing alcohol with energy drinks at parties? Cardiologist warns why this is dangerous for your health

At ragers, partygoers tend to act like mixologists, setting up makeshift bars and spontaneously experimenting, pouring one drink into another. One common party mix is alcohol with an energy drink. It feels exotic and may seem like the best of both worlds, helping you to stay awake and alert while also socially drinking. But a cardiologist cautioned on why this combination in particular can be dangerous and toxic for you.ALSO READ: Cardiologist warns of this heart issue in Gen Z, an early sign of heart attack, other premature cardiovascular diseases

Avoid mixing energy drink and alcohol. (Picture credit: AI generated)

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Dr Sunil Dwivedi, consultant - cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, told us that the immediate energy one may feel after drinking this mix is actually a false sense of energy. This happens because energy drinks stimulate the nervous system and make a person feel more alert, while alcohol slows you down. When these are consumed together, the energy drink can mask drowsiness caused by alcohol. So even if you are drunk and drowsy, you will still feel fine and awake.

Why is it dangerous?

Explaining this clinically, the cardiologist stated, “Energy drinks activate the nervous system while they boost alertness, but alcohol consumption leads to brain function reduction and produces relaxation effects and sedation. People who take stimulants with alcohol will not feel the sedative effects of alcohol, which leads them to believe they are sober.”

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{{^usCountry}} So, what happens next? Since you do not feel drunk enough, you may end up drinking more than intended. Dr Dwivedi warned that this can push people towards binge drinking and lead to a much higher alcohol intake than they originally planned. Signs of dehydration {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, what happens next? Since you do not feel drunk enough, you may end up drinking more than intended. Dr Dwivedi warned that this can push people towards binge drinking and lead to a much higher alcohol intake than they originally planned. Signs of dehydration {{/usCountry}}

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Dizziness is one of the symptoms of dehydration. (Shutterstock)

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What are the major risks? The cardiologist drew attention to dehydration.

“One of the lesser-known dangers of this combination is profound dehydration. Alcohol increases urination, and many energy drinks may contribute to fluid loss as well. At the same time, individuals often drink less water while socialising,” he said.

The combination of an energy drink and alcohol results in these changes in your body, according to the expert:

Severe dehydration and dizziness

Sudden drops in blood pressure (especially when standing)

Increased heart rate and elevated blood pressure

Palpitations and irregular heart rhythms

Impaired judgment and poor coordination

Increased blood concentration, which may contribute to clot-related complications

In severe cases, the cardiologist warned that the irregular heart rhythms may lead to sudden medical emergencies.

Moreover, the combination can also increase the risk of unsafe behaviour. The cardiologist asserted that when a person is intoxicated, their decision-making skills and judgment are impaired. This can make them more likely to engage in risky behaviour, including drinking and driving, getting into accidents or having unprotected sex.

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So, it is safer to avoid mixing alcohol with energy drinks altogether. Even if you feel alert after having this combination, it does not mean you are sober or that the alcohol has not affected you yet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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