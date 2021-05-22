Mommy-to-be Dia Mirza believes meditation is a superpower that is life-altering

Meditation and Yoga have become a part of many peoples lives. Celebrities like Milind Soman and Shilpa Shetty often share posts about mental health and meditation and talk about their importance, especially now. The latest celebrity to join this bandwagon of fitness enthusiasts who urge people to meditate is Dia Mirza.

The soon to-be-mommy has lately been sharing throwback images of herself meditating and talking about its power. She recently posted a picture in which the newlywed can be seen sitting on a Yoga mat in a park and meditating amid lush greenery. For the outdoor session, Dia wore a basic grey halter-neck top which she teamed with a pair of knee-length Yoga pants.

The actor looked radiant as she tied her hair in a bun and did her morning meditation. Dia shared the inspiring post with the caption, "Morning meditations are powerful. I try and start and end my day with meditation. Try it! Like i said, it is a super power i wish everyone would discover #Meditation #ThrowbackImage (sic)."

Be it a calm surrounding or the sets of her films, Dia can meditate anywhere and one of her Instagram posts that was shared not long ago is proof. The actor had posted a picture of herself sitting on a chair surrounded by snow-capped mountains, covered in layers of clothes and prosthetics, while meditating. Dia believes that meditation is life-altering and that is why it is a part of her daily routine.

She had posted the image with the inspiring caption, "Meditation is a super power i wish every person would discover. It is life altering. Whether I’m at work or at home, Meditation is a part of my daily routine #WorldMeditationDay #ConnectWithSelf #ConnectWithNature P.s- This image is #BTS (BEHIND THE SCENES) #Kaafir, not real injuries :) (sic)."

Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 and soon after that announced her pregnancy.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter