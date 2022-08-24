Monkeypox vs tomato flu: Know difference in symptoms from expert

India has reported a sudden spurt in tomato flu cases in children. As many as 82 cases of tomato fever which was first found in Kerala's Kollam district, have been reported so far. Like coronavirus and monkeypox, tomato flu too is a viral infection and is said to be a variant of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD). It mainly affects kids under 5 years of age. Some of its symptoms are similar to Covid, monkeypox, dengue and chikungunya. Like monkeypox, patients infected with tomato flu too develop skin rashes, fever and influenza like symptoms. (Also read: Tomato flu: Know the common symptoms, prevention tips from experts)

The common symptoms of tomato fever in kids with are high fever, rashes, intense pain in joints. The red and painful blisters gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato. The blisters also resemble those seen with the monkeypox virus in young people. Other symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, swelling of joints, body aches, and common influenza-like symptoms.

MONKEYPOX VS TOMATO FEVER: DIAGNOSIS

"The side effects of monkeypox in people are similar to those of smallpox or chickenpox as it is caused by the same type of virus. Monkeypox is a communicable disease and is transmitted through close human contact with an infected person or animals like rats, monkeys, or squirrels. However, there is no information on the type of virus responsible for tomato flu. There is no diagnostic test available for tomato flu but we can suspect it basis the symptoms and if no other viral infection is present," says Dr Ravindra Gupta, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon.

MONKEYPOX VS TOMATO FEVER: SYMPTOMS

Dr Gupta says monkeypox often comes with symptoms like fever, chills, fatigue, weakness, body and muscle aches or swollen lymph nodes and a rash frequently occurs after a couple of days.

MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS:

- The rash is a painful red, flat bump, and these bumps covert into blisters that are filled with pus. These are commonly seen on the face, inside the mouth, or hands. It is rare to find rashes on the stomach or legs.

- The rashes develop after 2-3 days of fever and these lasts usually from 2-4 weeks.

- The symptoms of viral fever and monkeypox are the same but monkeypox shows no signs of cough and cold.

- In monkeypox, one of the most important factors examined by doctors is that the patient experiences an increased size of rash. These can be found in the neck or thighs.

TOMATO FLU SYMPTOMS

- Tomato flu is only found in kids.

- There are no known reasons that support or spread tomato flu at this time.

- The primary reasons for tomato fever are still being investigated by health authorities.

- The infection is called ‘tomato’ flu because of the red and painful blisters that form all over the body and gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato.

- Tomato flu has symptoms like viral fever such as body aches, skin irritation, fever, vomiting, loose motions, swelling of joints, etc.

MONKEYPOX VS TOMATO FEVER: TREATMENT

There is no specific anti-viral drug used for their treatments. In both cases, the patient is asked to get isolated and avoid meeting other people until the rashes are completely recovered. The infection can spread through rashes as these are communicable diseases.

"Prevention depends on decreasing human contact with an infected animal and limiting person-to-person spread. Patients should cover their mouth and nose through masks when in a crowded place. The guideline of covid can also be followed for monkeypox and tomato flu," says Dr Gupta.

