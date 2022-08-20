Home / India News / Tomato Fever: India sees 82 cases in kids below 5 years | Symptoms, treatment

Tomato Fever: India sees 82 cases in kids below 5 years | Symptoms, treatment

Published on Aug 20, 2022 07:16 PM IST

Tomato flu or tomato fever is a rare viral disease that is said to cause red-coloured rashes, skin irritation and dehydration.

So far, India has recorded 82 cases of Tomato Fever.
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

As India grapples with the devastating coronavirus and the monkeypox, hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), also known as 'Tomato Fever", has now become a growing concern. So far, India has recorded 82 cases of viral infection, which was initially reported on May 6 in Kerala’s Kollam, in children under the age of five, according to a report by The Lancet Respiratory Journal.

"Just as we are dealing with the probable emergence of the fourth wave of Covid-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in India in the state of Kerala in children younger than 5 years," The Lancet said in its report.

The report stated that infectious disease has affected Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur regions of Kerala. It also said the emergence of the disease even sparked an alert in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Here's everything you need to know about the disease:

What is tomato fever?

Tomato flu or tomato fever is a rare viral disease that is said to cause red-coloured rashes, skin irritation and dehydration.

The infection has nothing to do with tomatoes but gets its name from the reddish blisters it causes – which look like tomatoes. It is contagious and has been known to affect children under the age of five.

Symptoms of tomato fever

Apart from rashes and skin irritations, here are some common symptoms of the viral disease that have been observed:

High fever

Body ache

Joint swelling

Dehydration

Fatigue

How to deal with the flu?

A doctor's consultation must be done if the child is showing any flu symptoms. The infected child must avoid scratching the blisters and maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Proper rest along with proper hydration is advised.

kerala kollam district tamil nadu karnataka. + 2 more
