Monsoon and scabies: Prevention tips to know

Monsoon season can be challenging for ones prone to infections and allergies. This is that time of the year when people fall sick due to rapidly changing weather conditions. The heightened dampness and humidity in the air act as a suitable space for bacteria and fungi, leading to several infections. From conjunctivitis, to stye to fungal infections, eye infections are very common during the monsoon season. Skin allergies also see a steep increase during this time. From dermatitis, ringworm, dry skin and scabies, allergies are very common. Scabies is a type of skin allergy which is characterised by intense itching and rash.(Unsplash)

Scabies is a type of skin allergy which is characterised by intense itching and rash. It is a parasitic infestation caused by mites that burrow into the skin and lay eggs. Scabies, if not treated immediately, can lead to several health complications such as septicaemia, heart disease and kidney problems.

ALSO READ: Maintaining healthy skin during monsoon: A guide to combat common skin problems

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Chiranjiv Chhabra, Director and Chief Dermatologist, Alive Wellness Clinics, shared a few prevention measures to manage scabies.

Maintain personal hygiene:

Regular bath with warm water and milk soap can help in staying clean. After getting wet in the rain, we should immediately clean and dry ourselves. We should refrain from sharing personal items like towels, clothing, and bedding with others.

ALSO READ: 6 common skin rashes that may make your skin itchy, bumpy and red

Clothing and bedding care:

After use, we must wash clothes, bed linens, and towels in hot water and dry them in a hot dryer. We should frequently change bed linens and clothes.

Environmental cleaning:

We should regularly vacuum living areas, especially carpets, upholstery, and mattresses. We should also clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces to reduce the risk of mites spreading.

Avoid close contact:

We should limit physical contact with infected individuals until they have completed treatment.

Use anti-scabies medication:

Consult a healthcare provider for appropriate scabies treatment, which usually involves topical creams or oral medication. Follow the prescribed treatment regimen strictly to ensure complete eradication of mites.

Treat all household members:

Even if only one person shows symptoms, it’s advisable to treat all household members to prevent the spread of scabies. Ensure pets are also checked and treated,as they can sometimes harbor mites.

Manage symptoms:

To alleviate itching, use soothing lotions like calamine or antihistamines as recommended by a healthcare provider. Avoid scratching, as it can lead to secondary infections.

Seek medical advice:

If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a dermatologist for specialised care.