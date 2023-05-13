A woman’s body undergoes multiple changes after she crosses 50 years of age due to experiencing menopause, lower bone density, changes in sleep pattern, slower heart rate, weaker bladder, digestive problems, etc. Hence, it becomes essential for women to prioritise their health and make sure to indulge in healthy activities and diet, among others, to protect oneself from diseases. Mother's Day 2023: Lifestyle modifications that can benefit most women over the age of 50 (Photo by Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz on Pexels)

Ahead of Mother's Day this May 14, Dr Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine at Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi, suggested some steps that women over the age of 50 can take towards healthy lifestyle:

Maintain a healthy diet: As you age, your nutritional needs change and it is essential to focus on consuming nutrient-dense foods that provide your body with the necessary vitamins, minerals and fiber. A healthy diet can help reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes and osteoporosis. It's recommended to consume a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats while limiting your intake of processed and high-fat foods. Regular physical activity: Exercise is critical for maintaining physical and mental well-being in women over the age of 50. Regular physical activity can help improve cardiovascular health, strengthen bones and muscles and maintain a healthy weight. It's recommended to engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity exercise most days of the week, such as brisk walking, swimming, cycling or Yoga. Also, depending on one’s health condition, they can check with their doctors for recommendations before undertaking an activity. Get enough sleep: Quality sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being and it is essential to get enough rest as you age. Sleep problems become more common in women over the age of 50 but you can take steps to improve your sleep hygiene, such as creating a relaxing bedtime routine, avoiding alcohol and caffeine before bedtime, creating a comfortable environment to sleep in, etc. ﻿﻿﻿Reduce stress: Chronic stress can negatively impact your physical and mental health, so it is essential to take steps to reduce stress as you age. You can try stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, Yoga or spending time with loved ones. Regular health screenings: As you age, the risk of developing chronic illnesses such as breast cancer, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease increases. Regular health screenings such as mammograms, bone density tests and cholesterol checks can help detect these conditions early and allow for timely treatment. It's essential to discuss with your healthcare provider and follow the recommended screening guidelines based on your individual health needs.

Though the changes in the body cannot be prevented, their impact and intensity could be tackled and one can live a healthy and happy life by making these few changes in their life. This Mother’s Day, pledge to prioritise your health.