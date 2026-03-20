Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon warns this common sleeping position is 'killing your neck': Shares simple hack to fix it

While many people focus on their posture at their desks or in the gym, an orthopaedic expert warns that the real damage is likely happening while you dream. Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, issued a warning via Instagram on March 19, targeting a silent culprit of chronic pain: poor sleeping posture. Also read | Bengaluru doctor explains why you are struggling to fall asleep, shares best tips for better sleep By prioritising night 'posture', you can prevent neck pain and promote overall spinal health. (Shutterstock)

"Most neck pain patients I see don't injure their neck in the gym; they destroy it in their sleep," Dr Vora stated bluntly in his video.

The science of night posture According to Dr Vora, the primary issue lies in the lack of support during the six to eight hours we spend unconscious. Even those who maintain a 'perfect posture all day' may be undoing their hard work at night if their head and neck are not properly aligned.

Dr Vora explained: "You can have perfect posture all day, but if your neck is unsupported during sleep, it adds up over time. A good pillow keeps your neck in a neutral position — not pushed forward, not falling back."

The surgeon highlighted the physiological toll that an improper pillow takes on the body's anatomy:

⦿ Muscle tension: "This means your muscles never truly relax," he noted.

⦿ Joint strain: "Your joints never get a break," he added.

⦿ Disc recovery: "Your spinal discs never properly unload and recover," he highlighted.