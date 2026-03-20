Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon warns this common sleeping position is 'killing your neck': Shares simple hack to fix it
Dr Manan Vora shared that many people focus on maintaining good posture during the day, but neglect their neck alignment at night, leading to chronic pain.
While many people focus on their posture at their desks or in the gym, an orthopaedic expert warns that the real damage is likely happening while you dream. Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, issued a warning via Instagram on March 19, targeting a silent culprit of chronic pain: poor sleeping posture. Also read | Bengaluru doctor explains why you are struggling to fall asleep, shares best tips for better sleep
"Most neck pain patients I see don't injure their neck in the gym; they destroy it in their sleep," Dr Vora stated bluntly in his video.
The science of night posture
According to Dr Vora, the primary issue lies in the lack of support during the six to eight hours we spend unconscious. Even those who maintain a 'perfect posture all day' may be undoing their hard work at night if their head and neck are not properly aligned.
Dr Vora explained: "You can have perfect posture all day, but if your neck is unsupported during sleep, it adds up over time. A good pillow keeps your neck in a neutral position — not pushed forward, not falling back."
The surgeon highlighted the physiological toll that an improper pillow takes on the body's anatomy:
⦿ Muscle tension: "This means your muscles never truly relax," he noted.
⦿ Joint strain: "Your joints never get a break," he added.
⦿ Disc recovery: "Your spinal discs never properly unload and recover," he highlighted.
The 'neutral' solution
Dr Vora suggested that many patients seeking medical intervention could find relief simply by changing their environment. Instead of more medication or physical therapy, he argued that 'sometimes the solution isn’t more treatment, it’s better support'.
During his demonstration, he showcased a specific recovery tool: the spine contour cervical pillow. He shared that for those suffering from cervical issues, the pillow must be specifically designed to maintain a 'neutral position'.
"This is how your neck should ideally be supported during sleep," he shared while demonstrating the contour pillow, adding, "You don't need 10 treatments if you fix seven hours of bad posture every night."
By focusing on ‘night posture’, Dr Vora believed patients can stop the cycle of 'slowly creating the problem' and allow their bodies the recovery time they actually need.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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