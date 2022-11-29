Myositis: Yoga and Ayurveda tips to manage the condition Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers from

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her struggle with myositis a month back. The autoimmune condition in which the patient’s muscles get attacked by its own immune system is quite painful. Myositis causes severe pain in the muscles, weakness in muscles and makes it very difficult to perform day-to-day activities. According to some media reports, Samantha is taking immunity boosting therapies in Hyderabad and is also looking for Ayurvedic remedies for her medical condition. While there were rumours that Samantha's health was deteriorating and she was hospitalised, her spokesperson denied the same.

What is myositis

There are different types of myositis each with its own set of symptoms and causes. The most common type of myositis is polymyositis, which is characterised by muscle weakness and inflammation. Other types of myositis include dermatomyositis (skin inflammation) and inclusion body myositis (muscle weakness and inflammation).

"Myositis can be caused by a variety of factors, including autoimmune disorders, infection, trauma, and certain medications. Treatment for myositis depends on the underlying cause. In some cases, treatment may involve steroids or other immunosuppressive drugs. Physical therapy and exercise are also important components of treatment," says Nawaz Shaikh, Wellness Expert and Founder of Fitx Transformation.

Can Ayurveda and Yoga cure myositis?

When it comes to myositis, there are many ayurvedic and yoga remedies that can help. Myositis is a condition that results in inflammation of the muscles, and it can be very painful. Ayurveda and yoga are both natural, holistic approaches to healing that can be very effective for treating myositis.

"There are a few different ayurvedic remedies for myositis that can help to reduce inflammation and pain. One of these is turmeric, which is a powerful anti-inflammatory herb. You can take turmeric in capsule form or make a paste out of it to apply directly to the affected area. Other herbs that can help with myositis include ginger, boswellia, and ashwagandha. Yoga is also a great way to relieve pain and inflammation from myositis. There are a few different yoga poses that can help to stretch and strengthen the muscles while also reducing inflammation. These include the cobra pose, the downward facing dog pose, and the fish pose," says Shaikh.

The imbalance of Doshas

According to Ayurvedic principles, myositis is caused by an imbalance of the three doshas, or constitutional types. The three doshas are Vata (air), Pitta (fire), and Kapha (earth).

"Ayurvedic treatment for myositis involves restoring the balance of the doshas with dietary changes, lifestyle modifications, and herbal remedies. Vata-reducing diet is very important in this regard. Avoiding caffeine, alcohol, processed foods, and other stimulating substances can help to reduce symptoms of myositis. Eating grounding foods like cooked vegetables, whole grains, and protein can also be helpful," says the expert.

MYOSITIS DIET

Shaikh also suggests some foods people with myositis must include in your diet:

- Fresh fruits and vegetables: These are packed with nutrients and antioxidants that can help to reduce inflammation. Choose brightly colored fruits and vegetables such as berries, carrots, sweet potatoes and leafy greens.

- Fish: Fish is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Include fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel in your diet 2-3 times per week.

- Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are another good source of omega-3 fatty acids as well as magnesium, which can help to relax muscles. Try snacking on almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds or chia seeds.

- Herbs and spices: Certain herbs and spices have potent anti-inflammatory properties. Add turmeric, ginger, garlic, cayenne pepper and cinnamon to your meals for added flavoúr and health benefits.

"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. ♥️ THIS TOO SHALL PASS," Samantha had shared about her health condition in October.

