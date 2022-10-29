What is myositis, the autoimmune muscle disease Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers from

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who's all set to play a surrogate mother in her upcoming film Yashoda, took to Instagram to talk about her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune health condition. Thanking her fans for the overwhelming response of Yashoda trailer, Samantha said that the love and connection that she shares with her viewers is giving her strength to deal with her life's challenges. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on her health, reveals she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis)

"I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she wrote.

"I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS," she added.

WHAT IS MYOSITIS

"Myositis is a condition where there is inflammation in the muscles. Myo means muscle, itis means inflammation. This is a condition which can have various causes including viral infections, medication and autoimmune status," says Dr Sudha Menon, Director - Department of Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

Dr. Santosh Kumar Agrawal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Marengo QRG Hospital Faridabad says myositis is an autoimmune condition in which patient’s muscles get attacked by its own immune system.

"It usually affects arms, shoulders, legs, hips, abdomen and spinal muscles. In advanced stages it may affect muscles of esophagus (food pipe), diaphragm and eyes. Patients usually experience difficulty while standing up after sitting, climbing stairs, lifting objects etc," says Dr Agarwal.

SYMPTOMS OF MYOSITIS

"Myositis typically presents with severe pain in the muscles with soreness, weakness of the muscles and difficulty in performing activities of daily life. It can be associated with low grade fever, rashes and joint pains," says Dr Menon.

Dr Agarwal says the other symptoms of the disease include fever, weight loss, joint pain, fatigue and muscle pain.

DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

"These conditions are usually diagnosed after clinical examination, blood work up, MR Imaging, EMG and muscle biopsy. This group of diseases is usually treated with steroids and immunosuppressive drugs," Dr Agarwal says

Dr Menon says if the causes are viral infections, it is usually self-limiting; if it is due to drugs, it resolves once the medication is stopped but the commonest cause is autoimmune, where there are antibodies in the body which target the muscle cells causing inflammation which translates into pain, soreness and weakness.

"Myositis caused due to viral infections is typically diagnosed by blood tests including CBC, ESR, CRP and CPK which is a muscle enzyme which rises dramatically when there is a myositis. Diagnosis maybe sometimes confirmed by an EMG which is a nerve muscle study and a muscle biopsy. The treatment, if autoimmune typically needs steroids or immunosuppressants. The disease can be lifelong so the treatment may be indefinite," concludes Dr Sudha Menon, Director - Department of Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

