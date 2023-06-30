National Doctor's Day 2023: Date, history, significance, theme, ways to celebrate

National Doctor's Day is celebrated in India every year on July 1 to commemorate the medical genius, politician and a passionate freedom fighter Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Born on July 1, 1882, Dr Roy co-incidentally breathed his last on the same date in the year 1962 at the age of 80. The contribution of doctors goes beyond the treatment of health issues, surgeries and saving lives. They support one through what seems like the darkest phase of their life and encourage them to be hopeful and positive. National Doctor's Day is the perfect opportunity to honour the medical practitioners and appreciate their presence in our life. (Also read: Doctor reveals list of food items that WHO should review for carcinogenic content apart from aspartame)

Date of National Doctor's Day

National Doctor's Day is the perfect opportunity to honour the medical practitioners and appreciate their presence in our life.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Doctor's Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in India to honour doctors across the country and in the memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, the educationist, physicist and Chief Minister of West Bengal.

History of National Doctor's Day

Doctor's Day is celebrated on different dates across the world. In United States and Australia, it is March 30, while Canada celebrates the day on May 1 to honour Dr Emily Stowe, the first female doctor in the country. In Brazil, doctors are honoured on October 18, on the birthday of Saint Luke, who was a doctor according to Church tradition. In China on the other hand, the national holiday is celebrated on August 19 every year.

In India National Doctor's Day was established in 1991 to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who was also Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 to 1962. He was a friend and personal doctor of Mahatma Gandhi and had treated him in 1942 during Quit India Movement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bidhan Chandra Roy during his tenure as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calcutta and around the time of Japanese bombings in Rangoon in 1942, made special air-raid shelters for students and teachers so that classes could be held even during the turbulent time of war. Dr Roy also took part in relief activities and in recognition of his services, he was awarded Doctorate of Science degree in 1944.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was also the recipient of the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna and received the award on February 4, 1961.

Theme for Doctor's Day

This year the theme for National Doctor's Day in India is - “Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands." The doctors made an invaluable contribution during our global fight with Coronavirus and continue to be resilient as newer diseases, infections and health issues emerge.

Significance of National Doctor's Day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doctors have a crucial role to play in times of health uncertainties, treatment and diagnosis of diseases, performing important surgeries and even clarifying our doubts when we are anxious about our well-being. They take our calls at odd hours, work incessantly for 18-20 hours when required and perhaps care more about their patients than their own self. National Doctor's Day is the perfect opportunity to talk about the contribution of doctors in our lives and in society as a whole. Doctors are the fighters and the heroes that need to be acknowledged more often.

Celebration of National Doctor's Day

It's not every day you thank your physician for being there for you. This day offers perfect opportunity to express your gratitude for your doctor for treating your health woes. You can also donate to medical charities that can support medical research. You can also give them a greeting card or a special gift.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON