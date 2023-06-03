National Egg Day 2023: Healthy and delicious egg recipes for a protein-rich breakfast

One of the best and easiest ways to add good quality protein to your diet is to include eggs in your meals every day. A storehouse of protein, calcium, Vitamin B6, B12, Vitamin D, folate, phosphorous, and healthy fats, eggs not fuel you for the entire day, but also provide long-term benefits for your bone health, brain health and improving your immunity. National Egg Day is celebrated every year on June 3 to celebrate this versatile superfood which can be turned into endless sweet, spicy, savoury, and delightful recipes. (Also read: Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: An egg is all it’s cracked up to be)

Eggs provide long-term benefits for your bone health, brain health and improving your immunity(Pixabay)

"Egg is a simple, sumptuous and satisfying food that can be cooked in wonderful ways starting from omelettes to other exquisite preparations. One tip to always remember while cooking eggs is that they are delicate and must be cooked on low flame for evenly cooked texture," says Dietitian Garima Goyal.

NURITIOUS EGG RECIPES TO START YOUR DAY WITH

Goyal suggests some easy recipes you can prepare with eggs apart from the basic omelettes and par-boiled eggs.

1. Mughlai paratha

Which Indian doesn’t like paratha? Now this is a version of paratha with eggs stuffed inside it and then fried. This is a popular Bengali street food, having its origin in West Bengal and Bangladesh.

2. Egg burger

Make a tasty egg burger at home choosing multigrain buns and stuffing it with an omelette, along with veggies of your choice. You can give it an Indian tadka by adding spices such as chaat masala, garam masala etc to add more flavour.

3. Egg in a hole

Want a healthy breakfast with a nice blend of carbohydrates and protein? Try this recipe which is a complete meal in which you cut the bread from the centre in a circular shape. Put two breads on the top of each other on a frying pan and then burst an egg in the centre of it. Garnish with coriander leaves, salt and garam masala.

4. Egg malai masala

This yummy gravy recipe made with eggs is a must try in which gravy is made with the tadka of tomatoes, onions and desi masala. Boiled eggs cut in half are added to the gravy.

5. Baked eggs

For this recipe, you can start by cracking eggs and seasoning them with a little salt and pepper followed by whisking them well with a little cream. In another pan, sauté onions, spinach, cherry tomatoes and some basil leaves in butter and season with salt and pepper. Now for baking eggs, all you need to do is take a mould and add vegetable mix in it, then top it with egg mixture and bake in oven at 170-180 degrees celsius for 5-6 minutes.

6. Egg macaroni

Craving something saucy and delicious? Try this recipe of macaroni with Alfredo or pesto sauce and adding scrambled eggs to it. Season with fresh basil leaves and cherry tomatoes.

7. Cloud eggs

This is an amazing eye appealing recipe made with fluffy egg whites topped with runny egg yolk. They are also named as egg nests. Simply made, this recipe is made by beating egg whites, folding it in grated cheese, tucking the egg yolk in the centre and then baking.

Try these mouth-watering recipes if you are bored of the normal omelettes or boiled eggs and need to add more flavours to your palate.