National Nutrition Week 2026: 5 smart nutrition choices for growing kids

National Nutrition Week, observed from September 1 to 7, is a timely reminder for parents to take a closer look at their children's everyday eating habits. With busy school schedules, packed tiffins, after-school activities, and growing nutritional needs, ensuring children receive a varied and balanced diet can sometimes be challenging.

What are 5 healthy eating habits for kids?

Parents spend 67 hours annually negotiating kids' nutrition choices. (Freepik)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

From nutrient-rich foods to convenient nutrition options, here are five choices parents can consider for their child's everyday routine.

1. AlphaKid Pro Milk Mix – SunBridge Consumers

For parents looking to add nutritional value to a child's regular milk routine, AlphaKid Pro Milk Mix from SunBridge Consumers combines grains and other familiar ingredients with added nutrients. The product provides 4g of protein per serving and contains 19 essential nutrients and 12 vital actives, including choline, lutein, and postbiotics. It is formulated for children aged 2 years and above and is sweetened with jaggery. AlphaKid can be incorporated into a child's existing milk routine, making it a convenient option for parents looking to complement everyday meals with additional nutrients.

2. Protinex – Focusing on Everyday Protein Intake

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Protein is an important component of a balanced diet. Protinex Original is a protein-rich nutritional beverage mix that provides protein, vitamins, and minerals. For adults who find it challenging to consistently include adequate protein in their diets, such products can offer a convenient option alongside naturally protein-rich foods such as pulses, dairy, eggs, nuts and seeds.

3. PediaSure – Nutrition for Growing Children

For children with specific nutritional requirements, specialized nutrition products can be considered as part of an appropriately planned diet. PediaSure is a children's nutritional product from Abbott, with its Indian product range positioned around growth and development. Parents should select such products based on the child's age and nutritional needs and seek professional advice where required.

4. Ensure – Nutrition Support for Adults

Nutrition needs can also change across different stages of adulthood. Ensure offers nutritional supplement products for adults, including its Vanilla and Chocolate variants. The brand states that its standard Ensure formulation contains 32 nutrients, including protein, calcium, and vitamins D and C.

5. Horlicks Superfoods – A Convenient Fortified Nutrition Option

Fortified nutrition drinks can offer a convenient addition to everyday diets. Horlicks Superfoods combines ingredients such as almonds, oats, and millets and is positioned as a source of protein and fortified nutrients. It can be incorporated into a regular breakfast or milk routine. At the same time, families should continue to prioritize a varied diet that includes whole foods.

Why is National Nutrition Week important?

The key takeaway from National Nutrition Week is that small, consistent choices can make everyday meals more considered. Families can focus on dietary variety, include adequate protein and fiber, add fruits and vegetables, choose nutrient-rich snacks, and read nutrition labels before purchasing packaged foods. Nutrition products can play a supporting role, but they work best as part of an overall balanced and varied diet.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)