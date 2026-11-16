Neurologist warns when everyday stiffness can be something serious, reveals how to tell ordinary muscle tightness from neurological spasticity
Neurological spasticity can cause muscles to remain tight even when relaxed, along with involuntary spasms, resistance to movement and problems with balance.
Stiffness is a common problem most people face. Muscles feel tight and only long stretches can subside the soreness. After waking up or sitting for long hours, the stiffness flares up. Given the common occurrence of stiffness, many don't give it a second thought if it can be anything serious. After all, stiffness goes away with light stretching or walking. Disregarding the potential seriousness may not be a good idea, as some cases of stiffness may have neurological roots.
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A specialist weighed in, Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, distinguishing everyday stiffness from a serious medical condition called neurological spasticity. Both may have overlapping signs, but the neurological condition needs to be identified.
How is neurological spasticity different from regular stiffness?
Stiffness and tightness are present in both conditions. The neurological one, however, Dr Goyal stated, involves involuntary muscle contractions or difficulty controlling movement. Since it is related to the nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves, one may experience problems with walking, maintaining balance and everyday activities.
Narrowing in on the difference, the expert distinguished how neurological spasticity feels from ordinary muscle stiffness, and it comes down to movement. Ordinary muscle stiffness usually occurs because of muscle fatigue, minor injury or inactivity. You will still be able to move the area even if any pain occurs.
With spasticity, it is different. She said, “Spasticity is different from simple stiffness in that it involves involuntary muscle contractions, hyperreflexia and resistance to movement of a limb. The muscles can be quite tight even when the patient is attempting to relax them. This can have a significant impact on a person's ability to stand, walk, maintain their balance or use their hands.”
Clinically, describing, the neurologist stated that it occurs because of a breakdown in the communication between the brain, spinal cord and muscles, which leads to muscles becoming abnormally tight or stiff, to the extent of causing mobility hindrance. Such stiffness is seen in neurological conditions like stroke, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy.
Revealing how medical practitioners diagnose this problem, Dr Goyal said, “A specialist can evaluate how much spasticity has affected the patient based on how difficult it is for them to perform daily activities. For instance, a 51-year-old man had been suffering from severe spasms of the spinal flexors and difficulty in walking for nearly 8 months, which also affected his ability to work. Following a neurological evaluation, he showed significant improvement within an hour of a medically supervised baclofen trial, helping doctors assess his suitability for specialised treatment.”
When should stiffness be a cause for concern?
The prominent tell-tale sign is the duration, pattern and associated symptoms. This means if your stiffness subsides with rest, then it is a regular problem, often from poor posture or inactivity. But if it keeps coming back, intensity progressively worsens, and it keeps interfering with your movement, then it is something you need to monitor and possibly get it checked.
The neurologist revealed which changes need to be monitored: “People should seek prompt action for repeated, involuntary spasms, difficulty in straightening a limb, unusual resistance to movement and changes in gait. Frequent falls, difficulty with balance and an increasing reliance on others for day-to-day activities are all things that would need to be carefully evaluated by the doctor.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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