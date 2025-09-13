Neurosurgeon explains 4 conditions that could lead to paralysis if untreated

Dr Steven Spitz, a neurosurgeon, took to Instagram on May 27 to talk about 'conditions that could lead to paralysis if untreated, as well as 'conditions that are less likely to cause paralysis'. He titled his post: 'Can I be paralysed if I don't get back surgery?' Also read | Stroke or paralysis: Causes, symptoms, treatment, stem cell therapy, tips to prevent long-term brain damage The doctor explained that the likelihood of paralysis from not getting back surgery depends on the underlying condition. (Freepik)

What is paralysis?

According to Cleveland Clinic, paralysis occurs when nerve signals to muscles are disrupted, causing loss of voluntary movement. This can be due to strokes, spinal cord injuries, nerve disorders like multiple sclerosis, or conditions like Bell's palsy, which causes temporary facial paralysis.

According to Dr Spitz, here are the conditions that could lead to paralysis if untreated:

1. Severe spinal cord compression

• Often from a herniated disc, tumour, fracture, or severe arthritis.

• More common in the cervical spine (neck).

• Symptoms: weakness, numbness, clumsiness, balance issues.

• This is called myelopathy — it can be progressive and irreversible if untreated.

2. Spinal instability

• Causes: trauma, cancer, infection, degeneration.

• Bones can shift dangerously, compressing nerves or the spinal cord.

3. Cauda equina syndrome

• Emergency in the lower spine.

• Symptoms: sudden loss of bladder/bowel control, severe leg weakness, saddle numbness.

• Needs urgent surgery — delays = permanent paralysis or incontinence.

4. Progressive neurological deficits

• Worsening weakness, numbness, or coordination = stressed nerves.

• Waiting too long can make damage permanent.

According to Dr Spitz, here are the conditions that are less likely to cause paralysis:

• Chronic back pain without nerve issues

• Small herniated discs without spinal cord pressure

• Stable degeneration with no severe symptoms

• Mild stenosis or nerve root irritation that isn’t worsening

'For many cases surgery is elective'

According to the doctor, it's essential to note that while some conditions may have a lower risk of paralysis, surgery can still be an effective option to improve pain, mobility, and quality of life. He added that if you've been diagnosed with spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, or progressive weakness/numbness, prompt treatment could be crucial to prevent permanent damage.

Dr Spitz said, “If you’ve been told you have: spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, progressive weakness/numbness... but for many cases (like mild or moderate disc issues or chronic pain), surgery is elective — it helps improve your pain, mobility, and quality of life, not necessarily to prevent paralysis.”

