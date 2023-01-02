New Year ’23: Delhiites throng gyms, fitness centres for #fitbod

New year brings new goals for Delhiites, many of who have decided to have a fit start to 2023. With health becoming a priority, more so after the pandemic, January kicks off with overall well-being goals.

Gyms in the city have been seeing a tide of new memberships. “We started getting calls for memberships in December itself,” informs Deep Barya Singh, a personal trainer at a Mayur Vihar-based gym, adding, “To handle the surge in enthusiasm, we might have to expand our staff numbers.”

Some, like Himanshu Mundepi, a Dwarka-based visual designer, got a head start on the fitness journey on January 1 itself. “Though I have an exercise regime, this time I’ve got a personal trainer to fulfil my New Year’s resolution of gaining muscle mass,” says the 28-year-old.

A host of attractive offers and discounts have also piqued the interest of fitness enthusiasts. “The phones have been ringing off the hook, as we are offering one month free on a three-month membership, six months free on a six-month membership, and six months free on a year-long membership,” informs Gaurav Thakre, a Gurugram-based gym owner. These membership schemes seem to have the right effect on getting people like Shriya Kastuar, a Noida-based ceramic designer, to work out more this year: “I’ve joined the gym because of a great offer I got. Maybe that’ll motivate me to become a regular.”

Dieticians and nutritionists in the Capital are inundated with inquiries too. “There’s almost a 70% increase in appointments by brides-to-be, looking for quick solutions. And others who partied hard in holidays and are looking for a healthier lifestyle now,” says Dr Rohini Patil, a nutritionist. Sharing the sentiment, nutritionist Rihana Qureshi, who runs an online fitness consultancy, chimes in, “About 27 new clients signed up for January plans, in the first week of December itself. In fact, I had to put 13 of them on hold because of the massive January rush. I always tell people to build better and sustainable habits for a good and healthy life.”

