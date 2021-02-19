No flavours, odours, fragrances: What it’s like to live in a world without smell
Divya Jakhar, 32, distinctly remembers the last time she ate a packet of flavoured chips. It was on November 2, around noon. She didn’t enjoy the chips as much as she usually did.
“I could taste the saltiness but there was absolutely no flavour. I ate chip after chip, but there was nothing,” she says. She realised it was loss of smell causing this strangeness, and that was her first inkling that she might have Covid-19.
She sniffed at lemons and perfumes around the house; both had lost their fragrance. “It was strange and scary,” Jakhar says.
Over the next three months, the Gurgaon-based apparel designer would slowly get her sense of smell back (though she still can’t smell odours), but at the time she didn’t know if she ever would. “I was so scared and overwhelmed, I would break down at least once a day,” she says.
About 85% of patients with coronavirus experience partial or complete loss of smell, a condition called anosmia. “Hypotheses suggest this is because the virus enters the body through the ACE2 receptors present in the nasal mucosa, causing modifications in the olfactory neural fibres, which leads to anosmia,” says Dr Harish Chafle, a consultant intensivist and chest physician.
Jakhar tested positive two days after her last packet of chips, on November 4. She tested negative a week later. Her only other symptom during this time was a mild cough.
In an unexpected effect, though, her anosmia left her feeling disconnected with her body. She couldn’t smell odours or toothpaste or soap, couldn’t tell if her shampoo had lathered or she’d used the right amount of perfume.
As someone who loves food, Jakhar also hated not being able to taste what she was eating. It affected her appetite and mealtimes went from being something she looked forward to, to a chore she undertook just to ease the hunger pangs.
Her sense of smell, when it did begin to return, came back in tantalising wisps. On November 6, Jakhar got a whiff of an aroma from the cloves in her kadha, a spice-infused homemade remedy effective in soothing sore throats. The fragrance lingered for a second, then was gone again.
Gradually, as the anosmia faded, fragrances and then flavours returned.
When she could finally taste, it was a mango pickle that first registered. She added it to every meal just to have some flavour while eating. “And I don’t even like pickle,” she says.
By early February, Jakhar had regained her ability to smell and taste most things, but she still can’t smell bad odours, like rotting food or stinky socks. “Smells keep us safe because they tell you if something is fresh or stale or if there is a toxic substance in your vicinity,” she says. “Without this ability, I still feel a little unsafe.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No flavours, odours, fragrances: What it’s like to live in a world without smell
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar opens up about her anxiety, body image issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Potential mechanism underlying loss of muscle mass during menopause: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout
- Belly dancing is a major part of Shanaya Kapoor's exercise routine and it seems like she really enjoys it as well. Belly dancing is a great core workout among other things and that is why it should be a part of your routine too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boys who play video games regularly are at lower risk of depression, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study at Ischgl ski resort finds lasting coronavirus immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English lockdown reducing Covid-19 infections but prevalence still high: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength
- Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra encourages fitness enthusiasts to opt for additional ways to get healthy from knee raises to jumping over and under the drills, core building exercises and even Yoga asanas at Lucknow grounds | Check video and benefits of these workouts inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor's latest sprinting spree inspires fans. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to gift 2,00,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to UN peacekeepers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of people getting hospitalised due to food allergy tripled: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gene variant inherited from Neanderthals decreases severe Covid-19 risk: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox