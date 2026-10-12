Normal BMI does not mean perfect health: Cardiologist shares 5 health markers we should know

The BMI, or body mass index, is a popular tool that is used to estimate an individual's body fat using their height and weight. It can help identify a person’s risk for certain health conditions, such as heart issues.

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While a normal BMI can assure a person of their health to a certain extent, it does not always tell the full story, cardiologist Dr Rahul Mehrotra shared with HT Lifestyle.

“BMI only measures weight in relation to height. It cannot tell you how much abdominal fat you carry, whether your blood pressure is elevated, or if your blood sugar and cholesterol levels are within a healthy range,” he noted.

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{{^usCountry}} The cardiologist went on to share five other health markers that people should know to be better informed about their state of health. They are presented as follows. 1. Waist circumference {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cardiologist went on to share five other health markers that people should know to be better informed about their state of health. They are presented as follows. 1. Waist circumference {{/usCountry}}

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Waist size helps identify abdominal fat, which is closely linked to insulin resistance, high blood pressure and heart disease. A person with a normal BMI but a larger waist may still face increased metabolic risk, noted Dr Mehrotra.

The waist size is an indicator of abdominal fat, shares Dr Mehrotra.

2. Blood pressure

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High blood pressure can occur without noticeable symptoms. Regular monitoring can help detect changes early and reduce the long-term risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney problems.

3. Blood sugar and HbA1c

Fasting blood glucose and HbA1c tests assess blood sugar levels and how well the body regulates glucose. Dr Mehrotra shared that they can help identify prediabetes and diabetes even in people whose weight falls within the healthy range.

4. Lipid profile

According to the cardiologist, cholesterol levels offer another important clue. HDL cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides help assess cardiovascular risk. “A healthy BMI does not necessarily mean healthy cholesterol levels, particularly when diet, genetics and physical inactivity contribute to abnormal readings,” warned Dr Mehrotra.

5. Fitness and muscle strength

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Dr Mehrotra pointed out that BMI does not measure how well the body functions. Cardiorespiratory fitness, muscle strength and physical activity offer a broader picture of physical health. Being within the normal weight range does not automatically mean being fit.

In the words of the cardiologist, “The number on the weighing scale is only one part of the story. True health goes beyond weight. Paying attention to your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, waist circumference and physical fitness can help you better understand your metabolic and cardiovascular health. After all, looking healthy and being healthy are not always the same thing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Rahul Mehrotra is the chief of non-invasive cardiology and clinical cardiology at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram.