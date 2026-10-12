What to do if someone collapses at home? Cardiac surgeon shares steps to take in the first 5 minutes

When a person suddenly collapses, the actions taken immediately can greatly affect the outcome. However, not everyone is aware of what exactly is to be done in that situation, and being stunned also stops one from taking immediate action.

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While seeking medical help is wise, in many cases, the outcome is decided before the ambulance reaches the door, shared cardiac surgeon Dr Santosh Gupta with HT Lifestyle.

“Once the heart stops pumping, the brain begins to suffer damage within minutes,” he stated, “Yet the nearest person, who is often the only available responder, is rarely prepared to act.”

In case such a situation ever arises, Dr Gupta shared what to do in the first five minutes after a person collapses to give them the best chance of survival. They are presented as follows.

Minute one: Confirm and act Tap the person's shoulders firmly and call out loudly. If there is no response, and breathing is absent or limited to occasional gasps, treat it as cardiac arrest, noted Dr Gupta.

“Do not wait for the family physician, shake the person, offer water or try to carry them to a car. Each of these costs time the heart does not have,” he warned.

Minute two: Call an ambulance and assign roles “One person calls for an ambulance and keeps the phone on speaker so the dispatcher can guide the family. A second person starts CPR. A third goes to the building entrance to direct paramedics,” pointed out Dr Gupta.

He also suggested the third person to check if there is an automated external defibrillator (AED) available, if the affected family stays in a housing society.

Minutes three to five: Hands-only CPR Dr Gupta explained how to perform CPR as follows:

“Lay the person flat on a firm surface. Place the heel of one hand on the centre of the chest, the other hand over it, and keep the arms straight. Push down about 5 to 6 centimetres at 100 to 120 compressions a minute, allowing the chest to rise fully between pushes.”

“Untrained family members do not need to give rescue breaths. Ribs may crack, and that is not a reason to stop. Rotate with another person every two minutes, since fatigue quickly reduces compression quality,” he added.

If an AED arrives, the cardiac surgeon suggested switching it on and following the voice prompts. The device analyses the heart rhythm and delivers a shock only when one is needed.