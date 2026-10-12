What to do if someone collapses at home? Cardiac surgeon shares steps to take in the first 5 minutes
The immediate actions taken by people around a person who has collapsed often seal his fate; Dr Santosh Gupta shares what to do in such an emergency situation.
When a person suddenly collapses, the actions taken immediately can greatly affect the outcome. However, not everyone is aware of what exactly is to be done in that situation, and being stunned also stops one from taking immediate action.
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While seeking medical help is wise, in many cases, the outcome is decided before the ambulance reaches the door, shared cardiac surgeon Dr Santosh Gupta with HT Lifestyle.
“Once the heart stops pumping, the brain begins to suffer damage within minutes,” he stated, “Yet the nearest person, who is often the only available responder, is rarely prepared to act.”
In case such a situation ever arises, Dr Gupta shared what to do in the first five minutes after a person collapses to give them the best chance of survival. They are presented as follows.
Minute one: Confirm and act
Tap the person's shoulders firmly and call out loudly. If there is no response, and breathing is absent or limited to occasional gasps, treat it as cardiac arrest, noted Dr Gupta.
“Do not wait for the family physician, shake the person, offer water or try to carry them to a car. Each of these costs time the heart does not have,” he warned.
Minute two: Call an ambulance and assign roles
“One person calls for an ambulance and keeps the phone on speaker so the dispatcher can guide the family. A second person starts CPR. A third goes to the building entrance to direct paramedics,” pointed out Dr Gupta.
He also suggested the third person to check if there is an automated external defibrillator (AED) available, if the affected family stays in a housing society.
Minutes three to five: Hands-only CPR
Dr Gupta explained how to perform CPR as follows:
“Lay the person flat on a firm surface. Place the heel of one hand on the centre of the chest, the other hand over it, and keep the arms straight. Push down about 5 to 6 centimetres at 100 to 120 compressions a minute, allowing the chest to rise fully between pushes.”
“Untrained family members do not need to give rescue breaths. Ribs may crack, and that is not a reason to stop. Rotate with another person every two minutes, since fatigue quickly reduces compression quality,” he added.
If an AED arrives, the cardiac surgeon suggested switching it on and following the voice prompts. The device analyses the heart rhythm and delivers a shock only when one is needed.
What to do when a person is conscious but in pain?
Dr Gupta shared that chest pain, sweating or breathlessness in a conscious person may indicate a heart attack.
“Seat the person comfortably, loosen tight clothing, call for an ambulance and keep them still. Walking to the car or climbing stairs adds strain to the heart,” he noted. “Stay beside them, because a heart attack can progress to cardiac arrest without warning.”
Being prepared before an emergency
Dr Gupta shared that a short compression-only CPR training session is enough to build working confidence to help someone in case of an emergency.
“Keep emergency contact numbers and the address of the nearest hospital with cardiac facilities visible at home. Households with elderly members or a history of heart disease gain the most from this preparation,” he stated.
The cardiac surgeon noted that five minutes is a short window, but it is long enough to change the outcome when a family knows what to do.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Santosh Gupta is the associate director of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Paras Health, Udaipur, with over 11 years of experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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