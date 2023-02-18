Not able to sleep? Try these Yoga exercises before going to bed, avoid these

There are certain people who are not able to sleep because of their cellular or genetic situation but you are not genetically in that state or in a cellular way, your body cells will not allow you to sleep for some reason and there are many reasons as to why. When we sleep, our body repairs on a cellular level and removes toxins therefore, it is necessary to get at least 6 to 8 hours of good sleep daily.

Most people need 6 to 8 hours of sleep a night to see healthy and feel good however, 30% of adults over 45, report getting less than six hour a night. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mansi Gulati, International Face Yoga Expert at Manasvani, explained, “Sleep deprivation is associated with an increased risk of an exciting, depression, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity as well as a weekend immune system and increase inflammation in the body.”

She added, “It is normal for your sleep pattern to change as you age so, if you are finding yourself waking up earlier, make an effort to go to bed earlier too. Many people also find it takes longer to get to sleep and sleep is lighter as you get older but the polling healthy sleep practice sizes can help you get enough shut eye each night. If you are unable to get enough good sleep, Yoga can help. Regular practice of Yoga is known to help alleviate several ailments, including insomnia and abnormal sleeping habits.”

She suggested performing the following Yoga exercises before going to bed:

1. Balasana (sleeping baby)

Balasana or Child's Pose or Child's Resting Pose of Yoga(Instagram/mindfulbyminna)

Rest your chest and belly on one or two stacked pillows with knees wide apart and big toes touching. Rest an ear on the pillow, eyes closed, and jaw and belly relaxed. Your arms can rest on the sides of the pillow or underneath. Focus your attention on the nostrils and enjoy the sensation of breath flowing in and out.

2. Pawanmuktasana (relaxing peace pose)

Wind-relieving pose or Pawanmuktasana (Instagram/@yogabyshubhangi)

Lying flat on your back with an optional pillow behind your head. Straighten and extend one leg long in front of you and bend the other leg, hugging it in toward your side body as if your knee could touch your armpit. Interlace fingers around your shin or behind the knee of your bent leg. With closed eyes and a relaxed jaw, breathe into your belly. Stay for as long as you’d like and then switch sides.

3. Sleeping Swan

Sleeping Swan (Photo by Mansi Gulati on Pexels)

Sit on floor with pillow in front of you. Bend left knee, bringing sole of left foot to right inner thigh. Lift butt and extend right leg behind you. Staying centered, gently hinge forward from hips, placing head on pillow. Extend arms forward, elbows slightly bent.

For those having trouble in sleeping, the health expert recommended to:

1. Avoid tea , coffee, alcohol and heavy meals in the evening try to have your meal before sunset .

2. Make sure your mattress and pillows are comfortable and supportive.

3. Go to bed and wake up at a similar time every day to help regulate your body clock

4. Avoid bright lights, such as laptop and phone screens, and overly stimulating movies for at least an hour before going to bed space .

5. Get blackout curtains to block out any light in your sleeping space.