Noticed a sudden bald patch? Dermatologist identifies 8 possible reasons, from stress to fungal infection

If you spotted a sudden bald patch on your scalp, you may feel a twinge of embarrassment and anxiety. Instead of resorting to temporary cosmetic fixes like bald spot cover-ups, seek prompt medical attention.

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Dr Amulya Ramamurthy, dermatologist at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, told HT Lifestyle that sudden hair loss should not be ignored. What could it indicate? "Sudden baldness or rapid hair loss typically points to an abrupt shift in the body's internal systems,” he added.

Here are some of the possible reasons for ‘internal changes’ that are causing:

1. Alopecia areata:

An autoimmune condition where your immune system mistakenly attacks your hair follicles.

Results in smooth, round bald patches that develop over days or weeks.

In most cases, it affects the scalp but may affect other parts of the body as well.

Hair follicle roots are most likely still viable, especially in the early phase. This means the hair has a very high potential to grow back completely with the right treatment, which usually includes steroid injections into the patch, creams or solutions for application, and oral medications.

2. Fungal infection (ringworm):

A well-defined patch of hair loss is noted, but unlike alopecia areata, there is also redness, itching, scales on the surface, and even swelling in some cases.

This requires prompt diagnosis and treatment with antifungals.

3. Extreme stress:

A severe physical or emotional stress, like viral fever, major surgery, childbirth, or loss of a family member, can trigger rapid hair shedding, usually around 3 to 6 months after the inciting event.

The shedding may be severe enough to cause widespread thinning on the scalp.

Medications that help push hair back into the healthy growing phase help control hair fall.

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Extreme stress, from work or in personal life, can result in hair loss.

{{^usCountry}} 4. Nutritional deficiencies: Severely low levels of iron, protein, zinc, and vitamin D can sometimes impact hair follicle health and cause sudden patchy hair loss or widespread thinning on the scalp.

This is seen particularly after a severely restrictive diet for weight loss.

Specific diagnostic tests and targeted supplements help address the issue. 5. Excessive supplementation: Taking too much Vitamin A, selenium, or Vitamin E may contribute to hair loss. 6. Stress-related hair pulling (trichotillomania): Repeatedly pulling out hair due to stress may cause noticeable thinning or bald patches. 7. Hormonal changes: Hormonal changes may cause sudden hair loss or increased shedding. 8. Certain medications: Hair loss could be a side effect of some medications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Nutritional deficiencies: Severely low levels of iron, protein, zinc, and vitamin D can sometimes impact hair follicle health and cause sudden patchy hair loss or widespread thinning on the scalp.

This is seen particularly after a severely restrictive diet for weight loss.

Specific diagnostic tests and targeted supplements help address the issue. 5. Excessive supplementation: Taking too much Vitamin A, selenium, or Vitamin E may contribute to hair loss. 6. Stress-related hair pulling (trichotillomania): Repeatedly pulling out hair due to stress may cause noticeable thinning or bald patches. 7. Hormonal changes: Hormonal changes may cause sudden hair loss or increased shedding. 8. Certain medications: Hair loss could be a side effect of some medications. {{/usCountry}}

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Aside from listing the possible causes, we also asked whether people make any common mistakes that may aggravate the condition. The dermatologist firmly cautioned against home remedies and all forms of self-treatment. Since sudden hair loss may signal a silent, undetected medical condition, it is best to consult a dermatologist, who can determine the cause through a clinical evaluation and appropriate blood tests.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.