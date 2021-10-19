Nutrition tips: How to make your hair stronger and thicker

Stressed about hair loss or thinning of hair? While there could be a variety of reasons behind your hair loss from hormonal imbalance, genetic factors, pregnancy, a recent recovery from a viral infection or Covid-19, a poor nutrition could also lead to hair fall or thinning.

Protein, Vitamin A, C and E, folate, iron, omega 3 fatty acids are among the essential nutrients that are required for hair growth. One should make sure to include eggs, dals, green leafy vegetables, nuts etc in the diet to improve hair health.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija suggests three magic ingredients that people usually keep in their kitchen that can make your hair stronger and thicker.

"Your hair grows about six inches every year which depends upon your age, genetics and diet. We can't do much about age and genetics but we definitely can about your diet," says Makhija in her Instagram video.

1. Amla: Naturally available and rich in Vitamin C, Amla can do wonders for your hair health. It promotes creation of collagen, a protein, which helps to replace dead hair cells with new cells and make your hair thicker and longer by adding volume to it.

2. Flaxseeds: Include these amazing seeds in your diet for stronger hair. Two tablespoons of flaxseeds gives you 6,400 mg of Omega 3. Flaxseed also helps to strengthen your hair follicle and promote faster hair growth. There are several studies to prove that it helps with hair thinning and make your hair grow longer.

3. Curry leaves: Put about 10 to 15 of them in your glass of vegetable juice everyday. It has beta carotene as well as Vitamin E that can make your hair stronger and more lustorous. "Curry leaves are also a great hack to slow down greying," says Makhija.

