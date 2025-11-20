Nutrition vs. exercise: Celebrity physiotherapist Jeff Cavaliere shares tips for burning body fat fast

Popular physiotherapist Jeff Cavaliere has opened up about the significance of nutrition for fat loss. In his recent appearance on The Peter Attia Drive podcast, the 50-year-old said it is possible to achieve 7 per cent body fat through appropriate nutrition. Celebrity physiotherapist Jeff Cavaliere(Instagram/athleanx)

Jeff Cavaliere on nutritional responsibility

Jeff said most people think exercise can lead to a better physique. However, it is a misconception, he stated.

The physiotherapist shared that when people see his abs, they often ask him about the exercises he did.

“It’s not exercise. Fewer sets of that, and more of pushing yourself away from the table,” Cavaliere said. “Their instinct tells them that it is exercise, it’s movement,” the Athlean-X strength and conditioning coach added.

He said 7 per cent body fat can “always be achieved through nutrition”.

“That level of look is nutritional consistency. It has nothing to do with training,” he mentioned.

Consistency matters

According to Jeff, one should focus on healthy eating and remain consistent with the routine they follow. “All you have to do is remain very consistent,” he said.

Jeff, who was once the New York Mets’ strength and conditioning coach, said one must take up “nutritional responsibility”

“Getting yourself to the gym for one hour five times a week — that is one level of commitment. It is what you do in the other 23 hours of the day that determines your look,” he concluded.

Also Read: Men’s Health Awareness Month: 8 winter sunscreens that help protect men’s skin from dryness and UV exposure

Food items to lose fat

Among other food items, eggs, leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, and fish can help you lose fat easily.

Kale, spinach, and collard greens are examples of leafy greens that are high in fibre and nutrients. These can help you stay hydrated and full.

Additionally, leafy greens include plant molecules called thylakoids, which have been connected to improved appetite control and feelings of fullness. High-quality protein, good fats, and other essential nutrients abound in fish. This combo can help you control your weight and keep you feeling satisfied.

Also Read: Fortis cardiologist explains why heart attacks, strokes happen early morning most of the time: ‘Between 4:00 am and…’

Cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage, are often quite filling and high in fibre, just like other vegetables. Because cruciferous vegetables are low in calories and high in fibre, they are an excellent addition to meals if you want to lose weight.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.