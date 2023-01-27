Nutritionist on benefits of 'bad cholesterol', suggests best oils for heart health

Cholesterol, the waxy substance, is needed by our body for several functions including cell building and repair, producing bile and hormone production. However, high levels of cholesterol in blood is known to develop fatty deposits in your blood vessels and increase risk of cardiovascular ailments. While HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol is known to have a positive role in the body as it absorbs cholesterol in the blood and carries it back to liver, LDL (low-density lipoprotein) is tagged as the bad cholesterol. However, nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor in her Instagram post says 'LDL is innocent' and while it is often termed as a bad cholesterol, it is very important for our body. (Also read: Warning signs of high cholesterol that appear in eyes, legs and tongue)

WHAT IS LDL AND WHY IT IS IMPORTANT FOR OUR BODY

LDL is a carrier protein and is responsible for carrying a fundamentally important chemical to every cell in the body. This chemical is a critical component of cell membranes, serves as a brain antioxidant, and is the raw material from which your body manufactures vitamin D, cortisol, estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. And this important, life-sustaining chemical is cholesterol, says Kapoor.

WHY LDL IS IMPORTANT FOR BRAIN HEALTH

"LDL is not really a 'bad cholesterol'. It is a type of fat that plays a vital role in our body, especially in brain health. Lowering LDL levels may also mean a compromised brain tissue. Some research shows that higher levels of LDL in the body means lower risks for brain changes like damaged blood vessels and changes in the brain’s white matter that represents a powerful predictor of stroke and dementia," says Kapoor.

WHO IS THE REAL CULPRIT?

"LDL is innocent. LDL is often termed as a bad cholesterol, but it is very important for our body. It's required for your brain cells, cell structure and also for hormone synthesis. It's actually the oxidized LDL which causes arterosclerosis. Now what causes this oxidation? Firstly, excessive consumption of sugar for prolonged periods of time causes oxidation of LDL. Now think of LDL as a molecule that carries various types of fat. When scientist studied, they found out that it's the Omega-6 linoleic acid that is most prone to oxidation," says Kapoor.

The nutritionist says that the foods that contribute to this Omega-6 in our diet are refined seeds and vegetable oils. "Hence discard all your refined cooking vegetable and seed oils and switch to olive oil, coconut oil, ghee and butter," says Kapoor suggesting the healthy oil options one must use in their kitchen.

ILL EFFECTS OF OXIDATION

"Having high triglycerides along with high oxidised LDL levels is the main cause of bad cholesterol.

Oxidation occurs in many substances in our blood, including LDL cholesterol. Although oxidation is a normal process, having excessive oxidized LDL can be harmful as it contributes to plaque formation, leading to severe health conditions. This is why LDL is called bad cholesterol. Oxidized LDL can build up on the artery walls due to eating certain foods high in trans and saturated fats. Smoking tobacco products is also linked to high levels of oxidized LDL. Oxidized LDL can lead to inflammation in the arteries and eventually atherosclerosis, which is linked to other serious health concerns," concludes Kapoor.

