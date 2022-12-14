Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 5 tips to travel healthy this holiday season

“A life well-travelled is a life well lived.” Some travel for fun, some for work and some to run away from the monotony of life and now that we are wrapping up 2022, it's time for the holiday travel. It's common to get caught up in the holiday spirit and forget about your healthy diet and exercise routine. However, you've come a long way in your quest to become more active, and you don't want to see a significant decline in your stamina and performance over the holiday season. While indulging in a few treats is acceptable, there are ways to prevent stress eating, and holiday dinners don't have to ruin your healthy way of life. (Also read: Tip to take care of your nutrition while travelling )

Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who regularly shares tips related to nutrition, diseases, and weight loss apart from other aspects of holistic wellness recently in her audiobook on Audible titled ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting' shared top 5 tips to travel healthy this holiday season.

1. A meal before you fly

“Eat a wholesome meal before you board the flight—irrespective of whether you are going home or away,” says Rujuta Diwekar. Help your gut! “Before you take a cab or train from the airport, pick up a yoghurt, kefir or home-set curd to revive the gut ecosystem, lest the pressurized cabins or the travel stress gets to it. A natural source of vitamin B12, this will give you both the mental calm and the physical energy to find your way to the hotel/home post the journey. ”

2. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

“Drink plenty of water” suggests Rujuta. “Flights are dehydrating and the last thing you want to do is something that further dehydrates you. So not just booze, say no to the colas and packaged juices too” states Rujuta.

3. Give it a break

On arrival at your destination, Rujuta urges, “Eat easy on reaching. Eat when you are at your destination, but spare a thought for the sluggish intestines. Fresh fruit, vegetables cooked with the right amount of spices and grains like rice and sorghum are easy to digest and will leave you feeling light.” Also after partying hard when on vacation, Rujuta Diwekar, suggests, “Go slow—especially at the speed with which you chomp down your food.

You are dehydrated and that is going to slow down your digestion. Eating less than usual but taking double the time to do so is the best way to prevent digestion problems. It takes time to learn to eat slow, but there’s a flat stomach, smooth motions and glowing face at the end of it.”

4. Take a walk

“Walk—and ditch the escalators and lifts on landing,” says Rujuta. She further adds, “Not only will you win some envious stares, but your legs will thank you in the time to come. Sitting for long hours, whether in business, economy or yeah, premium economy, is dreadful for the legs.”

5. A hot shower

“Hot water bath—this is an Eastern hack for the world-weary. Not everyone can meditate, but everyone can have a bucket bath with hot water and crystals of salt. Ayurveda believes that salt belongs to the earth principle and can help one feel grounded.” suggests Rujuta.

