Nutritionist shares 10 habits to follow this year to stay healthy: ‘Clean out fridge…’

As the new year begins, it is a good time to pay closer attention to your lifestyle and rectify daily habits. If you are planning resolutions, they do not need to be far-fetched. Year-end goals can also begin with small, realistic changes that you can follow consistently to see results. Lift more this year to support your muscle mass and increase strength. (Pexels)

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain took to Instagram on January 1 to recommend good habits that can help you achieve your health goals.

1. Stack fridge with healthy food

The first habit she recommended is to “clean out your fridge, remove all the junk and stack it up with more fruits, vegetables and whole fruits.”

It is high time you stop treating the fridge just as a storage space, as clean eating begins from here, by eliminating the clutter. Deepshika also highlighted the importance of whole foods. While one may consider protein and packaged ‘healthy’ foods, there is nothing inherently wrong with them; it is just better to rely on fresh and minimally processed foods as much as possible.

2. Run more

Deephika recommended running more as a way to achieve mental clarity. A study published in 2021 shared that even 10 minutes of moderate-intensity running contributes towards activating parts of the brain responsible for regulating mood.

3. Eat more pre and postbiotics

The third suggestion from the nutritionist was to include foods that support gut health. According to her, this means adding prebiotics and probiotics, as maintaining gut health should be a priority. In a previous HT Lifestyle interview, IIMS and ICMR-trainer Pariksha Rao, Director - nutrition and medical affairs, The Good Bug, listed paneer, idli, dosa, chaas, pickles, kanji, dhokla, green peas, beetroot, apples, and whole wheat bread as the probiotic sources. Probiotics are live bacteria which ensure a healthy balance in the digestive system.

4. Journal

Good health also extends to mental well-being as physical and psychological systems are intricately interconnected. Deepshika recommended journaling every day as a way to better process and manage emotions.

5. Sleep early

To counter the high stress levels and the resultant increase in cortisol in the body, which can trigger inflammation and lead to many health issues over time. Imbalance in cortisol levels is an underlying cause for many ailments. Deepshika suggested sleeping early to help balance cortisol levels.

6. Walk at least 10,000 steps

Staying active is one of the fundamental pillars of achieving health goals. Daily movement is the bare minimum, which is why the nutritionist recommended getting at least 10,000 steps a day to reduce the risks of many metabolic diseases. Shazia Shadab, Lead Physiotherapist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, Jayanagar, in a previous HT Lifestyle interview from January 2024, listed benefits like: improved circulation, improved blood pressure, better weight management, lower stress, better digestion, energy levels and immunity.

7. Eat healthy fats

The nutritionist recommended starting the day with fats. This includes nuts and seeds such as walnuts and chia seeds, as well as foods like eggs, which are rich sources of good fats.

8. Protein-rich meals

The next diet-related recommendation from the nutritionist is to ensure that meals contain more protein, as this macronutrient is essential for various body functions, including improved muscle strength and better appetite control.

9. Lift more weights

This year, consider taking your workout to the next level, especially if you tend to stick to onlycardio. For long-term health and longevity, Deepshika highlighted the benefits of incorporating weight training into your routine.

10. Write your goals

As a reminder, the nutritionist advised writing down your goals every day. This practice acts as a driving force toward achieving them. It also sharpens the commitment towards those goals.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.