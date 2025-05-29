Nutritionist shares 3 essential eating hacks if your gut is always upset

Is your gut always upset, no matter what you eat? If your stomach frequently throws tantrums, maybe how you eat also matters. Eating habits can also silently wreck your gut health. It's essential to keep a check on your eating habits as the ill consequences can extend to even weight gain, beyond just gut issues. So if you have got weight loss plans or in general want a calmer gut, being mindful of how you eat helps. Gut issues like bloating, acid reflux happen if you do not take proper care of your diet.(Shutterstock)

Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, who frequently shares gut health-related tips on Instagram, posted on May 28 about important everyday eating habits one should be aware of that are silently upsetting your gut.

1. Drinking water 30 minutes before mealtime

Drinking water makes you feel fuller, which is why it was considered a smart hack to drink water before meals to eat less. But turns out, instead of helping with portion control, this may backfire and spike your cravings later in the day.

Shalini added,“This fills you up faster and signals your brain a false sense of satiation, which disturbs your digestive juices, and this leads to a lot of cravings and binge eating for the rest of the day. ”

2. Watching gadgets while having meal

Don't surround yourself with screens during meals.(Shutterstock)

During mealtime, it has become a reflex now to reach out for screens, whatever size, phone, tablet, laptop, or TV. While you scroll, text, or binge-watch, it's easy to get carried away and eat bigger portions, leading to weight gain. The nutritionist highlighted this concern about how weight gain is a big side effect of using screens during meals.

She said, “It is scientifically proven that watching gadgets while having your meal, your gut-brain connection is completely disturbed. So neither your gut nor the brain understands when you are full. So, you are going to eat more than what your body needs, and that's how you are gaining weight every day.”

Moreover, as you are so occupied and practically glued to your screen, you are more likely to eat faster, barely chewing and simply gulping down your food. The nutritionist noted,"Focus on chewing the food really very well, which is very important for breaking the food down and getting maximum nourishment from the food you eat."

3. Not finishing your meal with a probiotic

Lastly, no conversation about good gut health is truly complete without talking about probiotics. Probiotic-rich foods like curd are gut-friendly and help with your digestive functions.

Shalini said, "It's a simple traditional grandmother's wisdom. Without this friendly bacteria, you cannot easily digest or absorb all the nutrients from the food you eat.”

ALSO READ: Tired of chronic constipation? Doctor reveals 3 seeds to add to your diet for a healthier gut

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.