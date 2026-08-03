Nutritionist shares 3 things she has on an empty stomach every morning: Fat first to 250 ml of water

Before breakfast, the first thing you eat on an empty stomach can influence how your day begins by regulating hunger, mood, and energy levels. So, what should you have on an empty stomach?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Can women trying to conceive drink coffee? Fertility expert explains the safe limit

In an Instagram video shared on August 2, nutritionist Deepshika Jain walked viewers through her morning routine, explaining how everything she eats benefits her well-being. “It is 6 am, and I want to show you all what I drink on an empty stomach and start my day with as a nutritionist.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Her empty-stomach routine in the morning consists of three things: water, virgin coconut oil, and black coffee. 1. Water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her empty-stomach routine in the morning consists of three things: water, virgin coconut oil, and black coffee. 1. Water {{/usCountry}}

Read More

When you sleep for seven to eight hours, you also go without drinking water and may wake up feeling dehydrated. The nutritionist shared that she, too, wakes up feeling very dehydrated, making a 250 ml glass of water the obvious first choice for her. As per the expert, it helps replenish the fluids lost overnight.

2. Source of fat

The second part of her routine is typically a source of fat. Deepshika consumes one teaspoon of virgin coconut oil before having coffee.

Why? She reasoned, “Fat first can actually help you balance your blood sugar, and it actually helps me feel much less hungry or cranky through the day.”

3. Black coffee

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She concludes her routine with a cup of black coffee. Grogginess and low energy are common in the morning, but coffee may help you feel more alert and focused because it contains caffeine, a stimulant.

“Coffee has actually helped me feel so much more alert and focused through the day because it helps you increase your cortisol spikes in the morning by 30 to 40 per cent,” Deepshika said.

In the end, she also reminded viewers that coffee is good for your gut because it contains polyphenols, which are antioxidants.

However, note that this routine is not suitable for everyone, as nutritional needs vary from person to person. Moreover, caffeine tolerance and fat consumption may also differ. What may work for a nutritionist may not work for you. To get a tailored plan for you, consider consulting a healthcare professional who will make the plan as per your individual fitness goals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Deepsikha Jain is a nutritionist with an MSc degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator. She specialises in gut health. PCOS, type-2 diabetes, and weight loss.