On Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami, detox your body with the wonder fruit Amla

Akshaya Navami is observed on Shukla Navami during the month of Kartik as per Hindu calendar. It is believed that Satyug began on this day and thus it is called also as Satyug Yugadi. On this auspicious day also called Amla Navami people worship Amla tree and the prasad of Amla is distributed among people.

Amla is considered a wonder fruit in Ayurveda as it is packed with multitude of nutritional benefits. A rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants, Amla is a great immunity booster and also has anti-inflmmatory and anti-cancer properties.

Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal took to Instagram to talk about the siginificance of Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami and on the many benefits of Amla.

"Today is Akshaya Navami which is also celebrated in various parts of the country including my hometown as ‘Amla Navami’. On this day, my mom and sister in law like many others worship the Amla tree (while I choose to engage myself in eating amlas)," wrote Ganeriwal.

The nutritionist also talked about the religious significance of Amla tree and Amla fruit in her post. "The Amla tree is considered as the abode of all Gods and Goddesses. Along with being a powerhouse of nutrition, the Amla fruit also has much religious significance attached to it. It is known to be very dear to lord Vishnu and used on the auspicious day of Ekadashi to welcome virtues unto one," she said.

Benefits of Amla

Amla is known to regulate blood sugar levels, purified blood, improves digestion, amazing for skin and hair and excellent for mental health.

"Eating Amla on a daily basis ensures a healthy long life. One of the richest sources of Vitami C, it equips your body to fight infections and improves the body’s immune response. It also helps in digestion by stimulating the secretion of gastric and digestive juices. Healthier gut= Better immunity!" wrote Ganeriwal.

Amla for detox

Apart from the many health benefits, Amla is also the perfect detox fruit to have after Diwali binge.

"After the hectic Diwali celebrations, Amla Navami is the perfect way to detox your body with the wonder fruit. You can make a chutney, sabzi, achaar out of it and have it along with your meals or have the live bacteria rich Amla murabba as any of your mid- meals. Plenty of ways to enjoy this miracle food!" concludes Ganeriwal.

