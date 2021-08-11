On Teej, here's how to go green with your diet!

Where there's fasting, there's bound to be feasting! And on a festival like Teej, there's always ample of it. Ghevar, kachori, samosa, jalebi, malpua... the list of spicy and sweet savouries can go on and on. But if you are already slurping at the thought of it, slow down! Take note of the green factor of the festival, and think about the good greens that you can add to your diet for a healthy you.

SIGNIFICANCE OF GREEN

Teej is a monsoon festival, and its name itself signifies the greenery and brightness brought all around by the rain. Traditionally, women wear green attires and/or green bangles to mark the festival, where they sing, dance and make merry after a day of fasting.

Green is the dominant colour on the festival of Teej. Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Green is typically the colour of nature, and it also stands for freshness, growth, health, renewal and energy. And so, while there's no stopping anyone from indulging in the delicacies during the festival, it won't harm to think about the benefits of adding a dash of green to your diet in one form or another for the long run. What say, ladies? Read on to know!

Celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah suggests an interesting list of 10 good greens that you can consume on a day when you are on a fast, and even otherwise to remain in the pink of health.

GREEN FOODS TO EAT

1. Cucumber: Eat it raw or juice it out! Either way, cucumbers are always a healthy option. They are not just rich in important vitamins and minerals, but also have antioxidants, and promote hydration.

2. Raw Papaya: Have it as a Thai salad along with some peanuts. Raw papaya has multiple health benefits as it not just aids digestion, removes toxins, negates bad cholesterol, can help in menstrual cramp management, and even aids weight loss.

3. Bottle Gourd (Lauki): Lauki comes in handy as juices, tikkis, halwa or subzi when it's fasting time! But in general also, it is a light vegetable which is heavy on benefits that range from promoting a healthy heart and cutting down bad cholesterol levels to stabilizing blood sugar levels and maintaining blood pressure, among others.

4. Coconut water: It is always important to keep yourself hydrated! Even though a lot of ladies keep a 'nirjal' (no water) fast on Teej, it may be helpful to know for other days that fresh coconut water is one of the healthiest drinks to satiate your thirst. Its electrolytes make it a natural source of instant energy.

5. Kiwi, Amla, Green Lemon: Think juices, juices and juices! But even if you consume these foods in raw form, they will give you a sufficient dose of Vitamin C. They boost immunity and act as antioxidants which in turn can also help you with better skin, and better health in general.

6. Variyali Sherbet: Always the best choice to beat the monsoon heat, this is a drink made from fennel seeds - saunf! It can strengthen your digestive system and also help you deal with issues like bloating and flatulence, apart from giving you a cooling, calming effect.

7. Pista and Pumpkin seeds: Having a handful before the fast can help, or otherwise add these to smoothies or sweet dishes. Pistachios are a good source of healthy fats, fiber, protein, antioxidants, and various nutrients, while pumpkin seeds are a nutrient powerhouse, and a highly recommended superfoods to add to your diet.

8. Green apple: Prepare either juices, pies, kheer or halwa using green apple, or just eat it as it is. This fibre-rich, low-fat fruit can work its magic in increasing your body's metabolism, improving blood circulation, fostering good vision, strengthening bones, and aiding weight loss.

9. Raw banana, Avocado: Eat them raw or try making a delicious kache kele and avocado ki tikki. It may sound weird, but it will definitely be healthy. Individually, both these foods are packed with nutrients and health benefits, so putting them together for a snack will double the magic!

10. Pear, guava: Don't worry and have a hassle-free fast, grab on a pear or guava and don't think much! Without a fast also, you don't need to rack your brains when it comes to eating these two healthy green fruits.

Now ladies, soak in the festive spirit today, and don't forget to go green!