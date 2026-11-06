Ophthalmologist cautions against eye emergencies during Diwali, shares first aid tips and mistakes to avoid

The festival of lights unfortunately is also the season of high eye injuries, because of all the flames and crackers involved. Injury from firecrackers is exceedingly common, shared Bengaluru-based ophthalmologist Dr Sripriya P with HT Lifestyle.

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“Most of these injuries could have been avoided. And what happens in the first few minutes, before the person even reaches a hospital, often decides whether they walk away with a sore eye or with lasting damage to their vision,” she stated.

What actually hurts eyes at Diwali

While there are various ways to injure the eyes during Diwali celebrations, the most common ones, as per Dr Sripriya, are as follows.

Burns: Sparklers, rockets and other crackers throw out heat and chemical residue. The surface of the eye is thin and delicate, so it burns easily.

Blunt and penetrating injury: A cracker that bursts close to the face sends bits of casing and grit flying fast. That can scratch the cornea, cloud the lens (a traumatic cataract), or in the worst cases rupture the eyeball itself.

Specks, ash and infection: Smoke and fine ash make eyes itch, and the natural reaction is to rub. That is the problem. Rubbing can push a sharp particle into the cornea, and an embedded particle can turn into an infection or a corneal ulcer within a day or two.

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Sparkles and smoke from fireworks can cause eye injury during Diwali celebrations.

What to do in the first few minutes

{{^usCountry}} The ophthalmologist shared the following first aid tips to apply if one finds their eyes injured during the celebrations. Stop yourself, and everyone around you, from rubbing the eye. “I say this first because it's the hardest instinct to resist. Rubbing can drag a loose particle across the cornea or drive it deeper,” noted Dr Sripriya. Rinse with clean, cool water. If it's a chemical splash or just dust and ash, let water run over the open eye for a good 10 to 15 minutes. Don't rush it and stop halfway. A clean tap or a jug of drinking water will do. If something is stuck in the eye, leave it there. “Please don't try to pick it out with a finger, tissue, cotton bud or tweezers,” advised Dr Sripriya. “Pulling it out yourself can cause damage that can't be repaired.” Cover the eye gently. Use a clean shield, a pair of protective glasses, or a light dressing. The key word is light. Nothing should press on the eyeball. Get to an eye specialist or an emergency department straight away. The ophthalmologist warned against waiting to see if it settles overnight. Common mistakes that can be avoided {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ophthalmologist shared the following first aid tips to apply if one finds their eyes injured during the celebrations. Stop yourself, and everyone around you, from rubbing the eye. “I say this first because it's the hardest instinct to resist. Rubbing can drag a loose particle across the cornea or drive it deeper,” noted Dr Sripriya. Rinse with clean, cool water. If it's a chemical splash or just dust and ash, let water run over the open eye for a good 10 to 15 minutes. Don't rush it and stop halfway. A clean tap or a jug of drinking water will do. If something is stuck in the eye, leave it there. “Please don't try to pick it out with a finger, tissue, cotton bud or tweezers,” advised Dr Sripriya. “Pulling it out yourself can cause damage that can't be repaired.” Cover the eye gently. Use a clean shield, a pair of protective glasses, or a light dressing. The key word is light. Nothing should press on the eyeball. Get to an eye specialist or an emergency department straight away. The ophthalmologist warned against waiting to see if it settles overnight. Common mistakes that can be avoided {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Sripriya, the damage to the eye is often made worse after the injury by well-meaning home treatment. Some of the things that should not be done at home in case of eye emergencies include:

Putting in milk, honey, rose water or any other home remedy. None of it is sterile, and it can bring in infection.

Using whatever eye drops are in the cabinet. The wrong drop, especially a steroid, can hide a serious injury or make it worse. Let the doctor decide.

Rubbing, pressing or "checking" the eye again and again.

Deciding it's minor because the pain has eased. Some of the more serious injuries hurt less than one would expect.

Waiting until morning to get medical assistance for an injury that has happened in the evening.

Precautionary measures to protect the eyes

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Prevention is always better than cure, and there are a number of simple steps that one can take to protect their eyes in the festive season. They are listed as follows.

Wear protective eyewear. Ordinary polycarbonate safety glasses stop a surprising amount of flying debris and sparks. Everyday spectacles aren't a substitute.

Keep your distance. Stay at least five metres away once a cracker is lit. Do not set off rockets near curtained windows or in narrow lanes, where they can bounce back toward people.

Watch the children. They are the most likely to be hurt by sparklers and by crackers that go off unexpectedly. An adult should be standing right there whenever a child is lighting or holding anything.

Choose your clothes. Snug cotton is safer than loose, flowing fabric, especially when you're leaning over diyas or crackers.

Keep a bucket of water within reach. Drop used sparklers and duds straight into it so they do not cause a second accident.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Sripriya P is a consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bengaluru.