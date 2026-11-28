For many people across the country, commuting on a two-wheeler is part of everyday life. However, with every ride, the eyes are exposed to dust, pollution, wind, sunlight and tiny airborne particles.
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“While we often remember to clean our face and hands after reaching home, our eyes tend to be overlooked. A little attention after a ride can help prevent irritation and protect our vision,” shared Dr Deepanjali Arya, senior consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Noida, with HT Lifestyle.
She went on to list five ways in which one can protect their eyes while commuting on a bike on a daily basis. They are presented as follows.
1. Resist the urge to rub your eyes
According to Dr Arya, this is probably the most important thing to remember. Dust and small particles can settle on the surface of the eye or beneath the eyelids. Rubbing may cause friction and even scratch the cornea, the clear front surface of the eye.{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Arya, this is probably the most important thing to remember. Dust and small particles can settle on the surface of the eye or beneath the eyelids. Rubbing may cause friction and even scratch the cornea, the clear front surface of the eye.{{/usCountry}}
“If your eyes feel itchy or gritty, wash your hands first and avoid rubbing them,” she advised.
2. Clean your eyes gently
If a biker feels that dust has entered their eyes, they should gently rinse their eyes with clean water or sterile saline.
“Avoid using rose water, homemade preparations or other substances suggested as quick remedies. If irritation continues despite rinsing, an ophthalmologist should examine the eye to rule out a retained foreign particle or corneal injury,” shared Dr Arya, adding that lubricating eye drops can also help relieve dryness and irritation.
3. Do not ignore dryness and irritation
Wind exposure during a ride can disturb the tear film, which keeps the eye surface moist and comfortable. This can leave the eyes feeling dry, tired or watery.
“If you experience these symptoms frequently, preservative-free lubricating drops may help. Remember to blink normally and give your eyes a little rest after a long commute,” noted the ophthalmologist.
4. Know when your eyes need medical attention
Dr Arya cautioned that not every episode of redness or watering is harmless. Persistent pain, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, excessive watering or a foreign-body sensation that does not settle should not be ignored. Sudden loss of vision, flashes, new floaters or an eye injury require prompt medical evaluation.
“Never attempt to remove an embedded particle yourself,” advised the doctor. “In case of chemical exposure, immediately flush the eye generously with clean water and seek emergency medical care.”
5. Make protective eyewear part of your riding routine
Eye protection should begin before the ride, not after it, pointed out Dr Arya. A properly fitted helmet with a functional visor helps reduce exposure to dust, wind and flying particles.
“Keep the visor clean and use it while riding. Riders who need spectacles should ensure that they fit well and do not compromise their field of vision,” she stated.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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