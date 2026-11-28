For many people across the country, commuting on a two-wheeler is part of everyday life. However, with every ride, the eyes are exposed to dust, pollution, wind, sunlight and tiny airborne particles.

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“While we often remember to clean our face and hands after reaching home, our eyes tend to be overlooked. A little attention after a ride can help prevent irritation and protect our vision,” shared Dr Deepanjali Arya, senior consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Noida, with HT Lifestyle.

She went on to list five ways in which one can protect their eyes while commuting on a bike on a daily basis. They are presented as follows.

1. Resist the urge to rub your eyes

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Arya, this is probably the most important thing to remember. Dust and small particles can settle on the surface of the eye or beneath the eyelids. Rubbing may cause friction and even scratch the cornea, the clear front surface of the eye. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Arya, this is probably the most important thing to remember. Dust and small particles can settle on the surface of the eye or beneath the eyelids. Rubbing may cause friction and even scratch the cornea, the clear front surface of the eye. {{/usCountry}}

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“If your eyes feel itchy or gritty, wash your hands first and avoid rubbing them,” she advised.

2. Clean your eyes gently

If a biker feels that dust has entered their eyes, they should gently rinse their eyes with clean water or sterile saline.

“Avoid using rose water, homemade preparations or other substances suggested as quick remedies. If irritation continues despite rinsing, an ophthalmologist should examine the eye to rule out a retained foreign particle or corneal injury,” shared Dr Arya, adding that lubricating eye drops can also help relieve dryness and irritation.

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One should avoid rubbing their eyes when experiencing discomfort after riding a bike.

3. Do not ignore dryness and irritation

Wind exposure during a ride can disturb the tear film, which keeps the eye surface moist and comfortable. This can leave the eyes feeling dry, tired or watery.

“If you experience these symptoms frequently, preservative-free lubricating drops may help. Remember to blink normally and give your eyes a little rest after a long commute,” noted the ophthalmologist.

4. Know when your eyes need medical attention

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Dr Arya cautioned that not every episode of redness or watering is harmless. Persistent pain, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, excessive watering or a foreign-body sensation that does not settle should not be ignored. Sudden loss of vision, flashes, new floaters or an eye injury require prompt medical evaluation.

“Never attempt to remove an embedded particle yourself,” advised the doctor. “In case of chemical exposure, immediately flush the eye generously with clean water and seek emergency medical care.”

5. Make protective eyewear part of your riding routine

Eye protection should begin before the ride, not after it, pointed out Dr Arya. A properly fitted helmet with a functional visor helps reduce exposure to dust, wind and flying particles.

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“Keep the visor clean and use it while riding. Riders who need spectacles should ensure that they fit well and do not compromise their field of vision,” she stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.