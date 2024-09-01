When it comes to India, of the total 18,378 organ transplants in the country in 2023 — the highest-ever in a year — 10% were to foreign nationals who had come to India for treatment, while more than six of 10 living organ donors were women, shows data released by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). Organ donation myths uncovered: What you need to know before registering (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

World organ donation data?

According to the data, 63% of living donors were women while 77% of deceased donors were men. Among the recipients, 30% were women, with their proportion being the highest among lung recipients at 47%.

The country also saw 197 lung transplants, according to the data. India achieved another milestone in 2023: more than 1,000 deceased organ donors in a year for the first time, breaching its record from last year, NOTTO said. Deceased-donor transplants have soared from 837 in 2013 to 2,935 in 2023.

There were 1,851 organ transplants to foreign nationals in the country and Delhi-NCR accounted for nearly 78% of these. Delhi saw a total of 4,426 organ transplants in 2023 and foreign nationals accounted for over 32% of them.

Rajasthan with 116 transplants to foreign nationals came second followed by West Bengal with 88 transplants, according to the data. Importantly, the data shows that nine of the organ transplants to foreigners were carried out with organs from unrelated deceased donors. Three were carried out in Tamil Nadu, two each in Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Puneet Bhuwania, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road, shared, “Organ donation is a powerful act of generosity that gives hope and a second chance at life to those facing end-stage liver or kidney disease or even organ failure who are struggling as other treatment options fail. By choosing to be an organ donor, an individual’s organs can help those suffering from severe health conditions.”

He explained, “The types of organs available for donation are the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, and intestines. Moreover, various tissues like corneas, heart valves, skin, and bone can be donated as well, providing significant advantages to many patients in need. Remember, a deceased organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a pair of kidneys can liberate two individuals from the need for dialysis. A single donated liver has the potential to be divided, benefiting two patients awaiting transplants. Two lungs from a donor can provide life-saving assistance to two recipients. One pancreas donation can rescue one person's life. Additionally, a donated heart can bring hope and joy to someone in need.”

Dr Puneet Bhuwania elaborated, “Organ donation can be in the form of a living donation, where the donor is still alive, and even cadaver donation, which occurs when the donor has passed away. However, millions of people lose their precious lives due to unavailability of organs. The demand for organ donation is high while only a few percentage of people donate organs. The waiting list for organs is too long and thus, many recipients struggle to get an organ and suffer in silence. Apart from the rising need for organs, there are also various myths attached to these subjects that should be debunked without any delay.”

Myths regarding organ donation

Myth #1:Only young people can donate organs

Fact: This statement is false. Anyone can register for organ donation at any time and donate organs irrespective of his/her age. Don’t believe in any kind of rumors or social media posts. One’s health status will be checked after which he/she will be eligible for organ donation.

Myth #2: One’s family members are charged if they decide to donate organs

Fact: Remember, there is no cost to the donor’s family for organ, eye, and tissue donation. So, be assured, come forward, and take a pivotal step in donating organs and transforming the lives of people. Be an organ donor and encourage others to do so for improved survival rates of those battling liver, and kidney ailments.

Dr Puneet Bhuwania said, “It is the need of the hour to avoid believing the myths and create awareness by educating people regarding how organ donation saves lives Each organ transplant brings renewed hope not only to the recipients but also to their loved ones and develops an optimistic approach to life. It is a known fact that one donor can save up to eight lives and thus, organ donation needs to be encouraged in society. Organ donation is an opportunity to help others as their quality of life is poor or they may be bed-bound. Many people die without receiving an organ. Hence, organ donation is known to give a new lease of life.”

He concluded, “Living donation is a potent option, in cases of kidney and liver transplantation. A family member after eligibility can donate the portion of the liver of 1 kidney to save the life of his/her loved one. Organ donation helps a family navigate their grief and cope with their loss by providing comfort in the knowledge that their loved one can save lives and make a difference. By conducting open discussions around topics such as living donations or sharing personal experiences about receiving or giving an organ, it is possible to create mass awareness. So, donate organs and save lives.”