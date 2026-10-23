Orthopaedic surgeon reveals what women should look for before buying health drinks for stronger bones

Many health drinks on the market promise stronger bones, often targeting women over 30. Osteoporosis is a major risk women face in middle age. With health advice frequently highlighting the importance of calcium and vitamin D, adding a daily scoop to your glass of milk may seem like a sensible precaution. But before buying one, it is crucial to understand whether it fills a nutritional gap in your diet and what it can actually do for your bone health.ALSO READ: Is your 9-to-5 weakening your bones? Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 warning signs

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We asked an orthopaedic expert what women should keep in mind when choosing health drinks and, most importantly, whether they need them at all. Dr Ramkinkar Jha, director of robotic joint replacement and orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospital Gurugram, weighed in on what it takes to build and maintain stronger bones.

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The expert did not give fortified drinks an unconditional go-ahead, especially as a replacement for healthy habits or medical care. He said, “Fortified drinks can fill a gap in your diet, but they are no substitute for good food, regular exercise or proper medical care. As an orthopaedic doctor, I’d say it depends on what your body needs and what’s really in the product. A health drink can help your bones, especially if it fills a gap in your diet. It can’t replace a balanced diet, regular exercise, or proper medical care.”

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Which nutrients should you prioritise for your bone health?

{{^usCountry}} The nutrients your bones need are closely linked to their structure. Bones are living tissue that constantly breaks down and rebuilds throughout life, requiring adequate nutrition to maintain strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nutrients your bones need are closely linked to their structure. Bones are living tissue that constantly breaks down and rebuilds throughout life, requiring adequate nutrition to maintain strength. {{/usCountry}}

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The doctor highlighted three nutrients: "Calcium gives them most of their mineral strength, and vitamin D helps the body absorb that calcium. Protein matters just as much, because it supports the collagen framework inside bone and keeps up the muscles that protect the skeleton.”

When any of these nutrients are missing, the expert flagged high risks of bone damage, especially women around menopause who may develop osteoporosis. During menopause, oestrogen drops, which ‘speeds up’ bone loss.

Are health drinks worth it?

There's no right or wrong answer for this. You will have to exercise your judgement when buying health drinks instead of blindly relying on packaging claims, as their nutritional content varies. Some may contain useful amounts of calcium, vitamin D, and protein; others may have very few nutrients and instead have more added sugar.

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The expert again reiterated the importance of checking the nutrition label, serving size, and, most importantly, the other calcium-rich foods you eat, as it is always better to get these nutrients from whole foods.

How to check the nutrition label of health drinks?

Any time you are buying a health drink, check for these:

• how much calcium and vitamin D one serving gives

• how much protein it has

• how much sugar has been added

• whether it is mostly topping up nutrients you already get from food

A fortified drink can help a woman who finds it hard to get enough through her meals. But it isn’t a treatment for osteoporosis, and it doesn’t replace prescribed medicine. And no single drink can make up for a poor diet or a life with very little movement.

Do you need a supplement to support bone health?

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Add milk to your routine in order to protect your bones.

Supplements are not always necessary, as the doctor suggested that ordinary foods can also help meet your calcium needs. He recommended milk, yoghurt, paneer and cheese as good sources, along with calcium-fortified soy milk, calcium-set tofu, sesame seeds, almonds and some green vegetables.

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What should be the daily calcium intake? Dr Jha said, “As a rough guide, Indian guidelines put an adult woman’s daily calcium need at around 800 to 1,000 mg, and some international bodies advise 1,200 mg after the age of 50. A glass of milk gives roughly 300 mg, so food can cover much of the requirement.”

Supplements may be needed when your diet falls short or a medical condition increases your nutritional requirements. They should therefore be taken based on your needs and medical advice, rather than casually added to your routine. The same applies to protein. Protein powder can fill a dietary gap; pulses, lentils, beans, dairy, soy, tofu, nuts and seeds can also contribute to your daily intake.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.