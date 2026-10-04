Orthopaedic surgeon says number 1 nutrition mistake women with osteoporosis make is skipping this: ‘Not calcium’

If you’ve ever been told that strong bones are built on glass after glass of milk or calcium chewables, you aren't alone. For decades, wellness culture and medical advice have pushed calcium as the undisputed hero of bone density. Also read | Worried about bones, joints weakening with age? Orthopaedician Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha shares 5 tips to keep them healthy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But according to Dr Doug Lucas, an orthopaedic surgeon, integrative bone health expert, and osteoporosis specialist, hyper-fixation on calcium might actually be leaving a gap in your health routine.

Taking to Instagram on June 30, 2026, Dr Lucas revealed that the single biggest dietary mistake women managing osteoporosis make isn't missing out on minerals — it's severely underconsuming protein: "Most women with osteoporosis are focused on calcium. And calcium matters, but it’s not the gap we see most often. The gap is protein."

According to Dr Lucas, here is why your bone health strategy needs a major protein upgrade, how the science actually breaks down, and what you should be eating instead.

Your bones need protein way more than you think

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When most people picture a skeleton, they visualise hard chalky minerals like calcium. However, bone anatomy is far more dynamic. As Dr Lucas said, "Bones are approximately 50 percent protein by volume. Most people think of bones as calcium and minerals, but nearly half of bone by volume is made up of a protein framework, primarily collagen. This matrix is what gives bones their flexibility and tensile strength. Without enough protein, the structural scaffold that holds calcium in place begins to weaken over time." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When most people picture a skeleton, they visualise hard chalky minerals like calcium. However, bone anatomy is far more dynamic. As Dr Lucas said, "Bones are approximately 50 percent protein by volume. Most people think of bones as calcium and minerals, but nearly half of bone by volume is made up of a protein framework, primarily collagen. This matrix is what gives bones their flexibility and tensile strength. Without enough protein, the structural scaffold that holds calcium in place begins to weaken over time." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In short, you can swallow all the calcium pills in the world, but if you don't have the structural scaffolding (collagen protein) to hold those minerals together, your bones can still lose their resilience and strength over time. Dr Lucas warned that despite eating diets generally considered healthy, 'most women with osteoporosis don't eat nearly enough protein to support bone repair and maintenance'.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How much protein do you actually need?

If you're relying on basic recommended dietary allowance guidelines, you might be falling well below what is needed for active bone repair. Dr Lucas outlined a clear daily target to help reverse and prevent bone loss: 1 gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight (or roughly 2.2 grams per kg).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

⦿ Daily target: Aim for 1g per pound of ideal body weight (2.2 g/kg) each day.

⦿ Real-world example: A woman with an ideal body weight of 140 pounds (63.5 kg) requires approximately 140 grams of protein daily to support her bone repair requirements.

For context, 140 grams of protein is significantly higher than what the average person consumes on a typical diet. Hitting that target requires intentional planning — such as prioritising lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, Greek yoghurt, or quality plant proteins in every meal.

3 pillars of reversing bone loss

While upping your protein intake is the foundation, Dr Lucas highlighted that protein alone won't do all the heavy lifting. To build a robust bone defence strategy, he recommended focusing on three primary health pillars working in harmony:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

1. Protein: Build and protect bone density daily through adequate protein intake.

2. Movement: Engage in load-bearing exercise to physically stimulate new bone growth.

3. Balanced nutrients: Keep essential micronutrients in balance — specifically calcium, vitamin D3, vitamin K2, and magnesium.

If you've been doing everything 'right' for your bones but still aren't seeing progress, it might be time to recalculate your daily plate. As Dr Lucas highlighted, focus on rebuilding the collagen framework beneath the surface, get moving with weight-bearing workouts, and make sure protein takes centrestage at every meal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.