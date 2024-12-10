Orthorexia: What is it? How it can affect us? Nutritionist shares tips to manage this eating disorder

Healing eating is required, but when it becomes obsessive in nature, to the extent that it can cause restrictive eating behaviour, it can become harmful. That’s when it can lead to orthorexia. Orthorexia, also referred to as orthorexia nervosa, is an eating disorder which is associated with restrictive eating. The symptoms include worrying about food quality, avoid eating food prepared by others, fear of foodborne illnesses, and physical signs of malnutrition. Orthorexia can lead to poor quality of life and loss of relationships. Also read | Limited positive childhood may lead to high binge-eating risk in college: Study Orthorexia, also referred to as orthorexia nervosa, is an eating disorder which is associated with restrictive eating.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, Nutritionist and Yoga Trainer, Alyve Health, said, "While focusing on healthy eating is a good habit, in orthorexia, this behavior becomes extreme and starts to negatively impact a person's mental and physical well-being and their social life. Individuals with orthorexia are primarily concerned with the health aspects of food, rather than weight loss."

How orthorexia can affect us?

Mental and emotional health: Orthorexia leads to constant anxiety or guilt about food choices and obsessive thoughts about food quality, preparation, and sourcing.

Physical health: Eliminating entire food groups or eating too restrictively can cause nutrient deficiencies. Extreme restriction may result in fatigue, weakened immunity, or hormonal imbalances.

Social impact: Avoiding social gatherings or meals can lead to feelings of loneliness or strained relationships.

Tips to combat orthorexia:

Adopt a balanced mindset: Understand that no food is inherently good or bad. Moderation is key.

Seek professional help: Work with a registered dietitian/nutritionist or therapist to address the root cause of orthorexia.

Practice mindful eating: Focus on enjoying food without judgment. Listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues.

Avoid overconsumption of nutrition information: Too much focus on dietary advice or "clean eating" trends can fuel the obsession.

Focus on holistic health: Shift your attention to overall well-being, including mental health, relationships, and fitness, not just diet.

