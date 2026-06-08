Over 30 and getting weaker? Orthopedic surgeon suggests 3-step plan to regain muscle without injury

Strength training helps build muscle, but its benefits go beyond just looking strong at the gym. After you hit the age of 30, weightlifting becomes more important because the body starts to lose muscle and bone density. These changes can impact strength, movement, metabolism, and long-term health. Do you start losing muscle mass after 30? (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less

“An important but often-ignored health issue in India is muscle loss after age 30 and its effects on overall health. Losing muscle can lower metabolism, strength, and mobility over time. One effective way to help people fight these changes as they age is to use orthopaedic devices,” Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Manan Vora tells Health Shots.

At what age does a person start losing muscle mass? Sarcopenia is a serious health issue in India that many people ignore is the gradual loss of muscle mass that usually starts after age 30. This loss affects our strength and our ability to move. It also slows down our metabolism. "Muscles play an important role in regulating glucose levels in the body. When muscle mass decreases, the body struggles to control glucose effectively. This metabolic slowdown can lead to weight gain and other health problems over time," says Dr Vora.

“Doctors often tell you to eat well and sleep well, but they usually don’t mention this. After age 30, your body starts to lose muscle without you noticing. This loss is called sarcopenia, and it’s a big health issue in India that many people overlook. Losing muscle also slows down your metabolism. So, even if you eat the same amount of food, your body starts to store it differently, and you may gain weight without realising it comes from muscle loss,” the surgeon explains.

Why is bone density important as you age? As we age, it is important to monitor bone density and muscle loss. Over time, our bones can gradually lose strength and become more fragile, often without obvious signs. Many people don’t realise they are developing osteoporosis until they suffer a fracture from a minor injury or fall, which shows that their bones have already weakened significantly.

“As you get older, your bones become thinner and more fragile. Osteoporosis doesn’t give you warning signs. It can suddenly cause a fracture from a fall that shouldn’t have been serious,” the surgeon explains.