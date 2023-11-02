Pain-free oral insulin spray instead of injections to be launched soon

People with diabetes, more commonly those with type 1 diabetes, rely on insulin injections to regulate their blood sugar levels on a daily basis. However, insulin shots could be painful as well as inconvenient to administer especially when outside home or at workplace. A Hyderabad-based company NiedlFree's announcement of an oral spray of insulin - Ozulin, a needle-free alternative, can be a game-changer for diabetics if approved. What makes it a convenient option is that the doses can be sprayed directly into the mouth. (Also read: 10 ways to prevent type 2 diabetes at a young age)

Insulin is an important hormone that plays a key role in regulating blood sugar and converting it into energy, and also signalling liver to store the excess sugar for later use. (Shutterstock)

According to the company's statement, Ozulin is set to hit the market in 2-3 years 'time around 2025-26.

Dr K Koteswara Rao, co-founder and director of NiedlFree Technologies told TOI that the company has applied to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for approval to conduct safety and toxicology studies. Post that, it will go into human trials.

Research and development is still going on as far as oral insulin is concerned and studies on it have shown promise in various aspects, however, development of it has remained an elusive dream so far.

“We have been able to demonstrate relative bioavailability of more than 90% insulin in the blood stream as compared to injectable insulin," Rao told TOI.

Insulin is an important hormone that plays a key role in regulating blood sugar and converting it into energy, and also signalling liver to store the excess sugar for later use. However, when there is a constant supply of too much sugar in the body, the pancreas pumps out more insulin to get blood sugar into cells. With time, the cells stop responding to all that insulin and become insulin resistant.

How insulin injection controls blood sugar

Insulin injections help move sugar from the blood to other body tissues where it is used for energy. Human insulin comes as a solution (liquid) and a suspension (liquid with particles that will settle on standing) and it needs to be injected subcutaneously (under the skin) several times a day to manage blood sugar. More than one type of insulin may be needed. Human insulin controls high blood sugar but does not cure diabetes.

