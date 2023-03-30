PCOD Diet: 3 foods you should avoid for better symptom management

PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) affects millions of women worldwide and can cause a wide range of symptoms, including irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and even infertility. While there is no cure for PCOD, making dietary changes can help manage symptoms and improve overall health. However, not all foods are created equal when it comes to PCOD. In fact, some foods can make symptoms worse and increase the risk of complications. In this article, we'll explore three foods that you should avoid if you have PCOD to help you take control of your health and improve your quality of life. (Also read: 5 healthy bedtime foods to manage PCOS suggested by nutritionist )

If you have PCOD, it's essential to be mindful of what you eat, as certain foods can aggravate your symptoms.(freepik )

"When a woman is diagnosed with PCOD, which is one of the most common syndromes, 3 hormones - androgens, insulin and progesterone - are mainly affected. These 3 hormones, combined with others, function in unison with the gut microbiota, which plays a major role in the reproductive endocrine system throughout a woman’s life. An imbalance in the gut microbe causes a ripple effect among these hormones leading to several health conditions such as pregnancy complications, PCOD, endometriosis, and others. Additionally, in those who are specifically diagnosed with PCOD, the gut barrier is found to be compromised which results in a leaky gut, i.e., a condition wherein harmful toxins can leak into the bloodstream," says, Tanisha Bawa, Certified Nutrition Coach and Founder of TAN|365. She further shared with HT Lifestyle, three foods that you should avoid when diagnosed with PCOD.

Foods to avoid when diagnosed with PCOD:

1. Refined Carbs

It is a common symptom to have imbalanced glucose levels when you are diagnosed with PCOD. Therefore, as the consumption of refined grains like wheat and flour can lead to a spike in your blood sugar levels, these should be avoided. This can cause the body to produce more insulin which gradually assists the body in developing a resistance to it.

2. Sugars

When you have PCOD, sugar in any and every form should be kept at bay. In addition to the spike in insulin levels, your blood pressure and triglycerides also shoot up which is commonly linked to other health effects such as oxidative stress, disturbed sleep, inflammation and accelerated ageing.

3. Soy

While soy is a great alternative to meat for quite a few, it is a genetically modified food. It contains phytoestrogens which negatively impact the hormonal balance of your body and therefore, should not be consumed at all.

