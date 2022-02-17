Pet care: Take care of your dog's teeth to prevent them from deadly diseases

Dental troubles can suck joy out of the simple pleasures of life, be it eating or having a sound sleep at night. No wonder people with tooth ache may find themselves irritable, and uncomfortable most of the times till the issue continues. Imagine the plight of pets who inspite being in pain due to a broken teeth or a bleeding mouth are unable to express what they feel.

While pet parents adore their pooches and take them for regular check-ups and flea and tick shots, dental health is often ignored as it is not easy to spot these troubles in your pet. Only a thorough dental check-up can get to the root of the problem your pet might be suffering from.

Dental health in pets is especially important because if they are left untreated, your furry friend may be at risk of developing long-term diseases later on.

Experts say that by the time your dog turns 3, more than 80 percent of them would have some or the other form of dental disease, also known as periodontal disease. And dental diseases in dogs have serious consequences, maintaining good dental care for them is very important.

"Because of the lack of a definitive way to identify whether their pet is suffering from a dental problem, 90 per cent of pet-owners assume their dogs’ teeth and gums are healthy, while the underlying conditions only get worse with time," says Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital.

Watch out for the following signs in your pet and get in touch with a vet if your spot any of these:

* Broken teeth

* Loose teeth

* Bad breath

* Painful and bleeding mouth

* Refusal or inability to eat and drink

* Drooling

Dangers of untreated tooth trouble

Dental disease begins when bacteria accumulate in your pet’s mouth to form plaque, which hardens into tartar that can spread below the gumline. Once tartar spreads below the gumline, it begins to cause problems not only for your pet’s oral health, but also for their overall health.

"These, if left untreated, can cause bacteria to develop and also damage organs. Thus, to make sure your pets are pain-free, disease-free, happy, and healthy, be cognizant of their dental health ensure that your vet gives their dental wellness the importance it deserves," says Dr Sharma.

How often does my dog or cat need to have their teeth cleaned?

"It can vary. A mixture of genetics, jaw structure, home oral healthcare, and lifestyle can make a huge difference in how often your pet’s teeth need to be professionally cleaned, and the only way to know is to have them evaluated by a veterinarian," says the vet.

