Plants that help you sleep: 10 calming varieties to keep in your bedroom

People who struggle to fall asleep often start with the basics. Dimmer lighting, less screen time, quieter routines. Another option that has gained steady attention is adding plants to the room. There are several varieties of plants that can help create a quieter bedroom and support an easier night routine.(Picture credit: Freepik)

While some varieties of these plants give off light scents, others simply make the space feel more settled. The idea is simple to create an environment that helps the body wind down, according to marthastewart.com.

Plants with noticeable fragrance

Jasmine

Jasmine is widely grown outdoors but is also kept as an indoor plant. Kelly Funk of Jackson & Perkins notes that its soft, sweet smell can help ease nighttime restlessness. The scent itself is the feature, more than the plant’s size or look.

Lavender

Lavender has long been linked to sleep products. Wendy Troxel, a senior scientist at RAND Corporation, says the aroma often triggers a relaxation response for many people. A small plant indoors works much the same way as a pillow spray or sachet.

Gardenia

Gardenia blooms carry a strong, clean fragrance. Funk says the plant produces white flowers against glossy leaves, and the scent can support a calmer atmosphere at night, according to marthastewart.com.

Chamomile

Chamomile is already known through teas and oils. The plant’s own aroma has similar effects. Funk says its fragrance promotes steadier rest, and the flowers can be used for fresh tea.

Rosemary

Rosemary is another herb with a noticeable smell. According to Funk, the aroma can help with settling down before sleep.

Plants that shift room light and atmosphere

Aloe Vera

Aloe is usually mentioned for its gel, but Funk says it also works well indoors as a sleep-supporting plant. It has minimal care needs and adds a softer look near a bedside.

Snake Plant

The tall, upright leaves help block stray light. Funk said it is one of the easier houseplants to maintain, tolerating low-light corners.

Peace Lily

Peace lilies offer wide green leaves and white blooms. The expert mentioned they fit into most home interiors, though they are not safe for pets or small children if ingested.

Pothos

Pothos hang or trails, depending on placement. The plant handles lower maintenance and works well in indirect light, according to Funk, making it a steady bedroom choice.

Anthurium

Anthuriums can bloom for long periods with enough light and moisture. The expert described the plant as having glossy heart-shaped foliage and colorful spathes, adding a calm visual element to night-time spaces.

These plants differ in scent, size and appearance. But all of them, in one way or another, support a quieter bedroom setup and make it easier to slow the pace at the end of the day.

