Matcha is no longer just a drink, it’s the new skincare essential

Beauty shelves are turning into mini matcha cafes. Laneige is serving a Matcha Latte lip mask, while Huda Beauty is dipping into the trend with its matcha lip tint. Even Indian brands such as ClayCo have a Matcha Enzyme Scrub, and Renne offers toner, mask, and lip balm.

What started in your cup has fully spilled into your skincare, and the timing could not be more perfect. The global matcha market is already valued at $4.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $7.43 billion by 2030. That kind of growth always catches the beauty industry’s eye, and this time the obsession is glowing, creamy and very green.

“Matcha is no longer just a morning ritual. It is one of beauty’s hottest ingredients right now — antioxidant-rich, skin-calming, and deeply detoxifying. And we are seeing this craze firsthand. It also reflects a shift toward ingredient-led, wellness-focused beauty — where efficacy meets mindful self-care,” says ClayCo founder, Niharika Jhunjhunwala.

Talking about why it is a craze, dermatologist Geetika Mittal Gupta explains, “People feel more comfortable with ingredients that feel familiar and wholesome. This trend is a showcase of a shift towards holistic wellness.”

Now, to understand if matcha products are actually good for your skin or if it’s a fad, we speak to the experts:

Why does your skin love this green powder? Matcha is derived from a plant (Camellia sinensis), which has long been celebrated in beauty for its calming, protective powers. Dermatologist Kiran Lohia explains:

Supercharged antioxidant power: Matcha contains nearly three times more EGCG than regular green tea, which means stronger protection against free-radical damage caused by UV, pollution, and stress. This helps calm inflammation, reduce redness, support barrier repair, and even regulate excess sebum—making it especially useful for acne-prone or sensitive skin.

Natural anti-pollution shield: The high chlorophyll content in matcha acts like a magnet for environmental pollutants. It helps bind and neutralise particulate matter, giving skin an added layer of defence against city pollution while aiding detoxification and brightening dullness.

Improved skin recovery: The concentrated polyphenols in matcha can help soothe skin after procedures (like lasers or peels) by reducing oxidative stress and encouraging quicker healing.

Oil-balancing + anti-ageing: Its potent antioxidant profile also helps minimise early wrinkles, improve texture, and keep the skin’s oil levels in check.

Spilling the tea Influencer Karma Dhingra says the craze makes perfect sense. “This is catching on because people are drawn to skincare that feels familiar and fun while delivering real results. There’s a sense of nostalgia and comfort when ingredients echo daily rituals, and at the same time, offer benefits.”

On the other hand, Prachi Bhandari, co-founder of Aminu, which makes green tea skincare products, says, “Coffee energises you, chai grounds you, matcha gives a calm kind of focus. These sensations are already familiar, so people understand why these ingredients might help their skin.”