Pooja Batra says 'Yoga se hi hoga' in new workout post on Instagram, gives us fitness goals

When Bollywood actor and Miss India, Pooja Batra, is not hanging out with Al Pacino, she spends her time practising difficult yoga poses in her backyard. The star is currently in Chicago, Illinois, and she took some time out of her day to stretch her body and relax her mind. She inspired us to take that yoga mat out of our closet and raised the bar for fitness goals.

From Milind Soman and Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, yoga is the go-to fitness mantra of many Bollywood celebrities. And actor Pooja Batra is also a part of this list. Pooja took to Instagram recently to share several pictures of herself doing yoga asanas. She captioned her photos, "Yoga se hi hoga."

Dressed in a neon green one-shoulder sports bra with keyhole detail on the neckline and matching workout tights, Pooja flaunted her toned midriff while nailing the fitness routine. In the pictures, she did yoga asanas such as Siddhasana, One-Legged Plank Pose or the Eka Pada Phalakasana, and other chest-opening poses that helped stretch her entire body.

Take a look at her photos:

Benefits of doing Siddhasana and Eka Pada Phalakasana:

Practising Siddhasana helps stretch the front part of the ankles, strengthens calf muscles, stretches inner thighs, and strengthens the lower back. It's also a great hip opener and stretches groin muscles which improve body flexibility.

On the other hand, Eka Pada Phalakasana or the One-Legged Plank Pose benefits the muscles in the arms, shoulders, biceps, triceps, abs, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Additionally, it also improves our posture and can increase flexibility. Another benefit of Eka Pada Phalakasana is that it is a strength-building as well as a stretching exercise.

So, are you ready to work out today and say goodbye to midweek blues?

Earlier, Pooja made headlines when she met Al Pacino. She saw the legendary actor's 1979 film And Justice For All with him and shared a few pictures from their get-together on social media.

