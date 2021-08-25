Pooja Batra performs Pranayam at beach with Yoga classmates in Costa Rica

Breathing exercises have been prioritised like never before, courtesy the Covid-19 and as several health studies pointed at the benefits of Pranayam to regain stamina and immunity amid the pandemic, Bollywood actor and former Miss India Pooja Batra Shah too was seen rooting for the same. From Anulom Vilom Pranayam to Bhramari Pranayama, Pooja performed the asanas with her Yoga classmates in Costa Rica and we crave a similar Yoga retreat overlooking the beach as a fitness motivation to get our workout routine back on track.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja dropped a detailed video of her Pranayam class which featured several fitness enthusiasts sitting cross-legged on Yoga mats in a glass walled room that overlooked lush greenery and the sea and sky meeting at the horizon. A Yoga instructor peacefully led the class to perform different meditative and breathing poses.

Sitting in a cross-legged position in the view of refreshing greenery, Pooja and her classmates rested their hands on their knees, closed their eyes, kept their right thumb on their nostril and closed it while inhaling deeply from their left nostril to perform Anulom Vilom Pranayam or Yoga’s Alternate Nostril Breathing. They performed the exercise with alternate nostrils before moving onto practicing the Bhramari Pranayama and Pooja captioned the video, “Pooja Breathwork @heavenonearthyoga @shazi.usman @roxyghoraishy #pranayama #costarica #bluezone #Muladhara #Chakra #Lam #Iamsafe (sic).”

Benefits of Pranayama:

As the ancient practice of controlling breath, Pranayama connects body and mind, supplies body with oxygen while removing toxins and is meant to provide healing physiological benefits. The stress-relieving effects of pranayama include improving one’s sleep quality, increasing mindfulness and reducing high blood pressure.

Anulom Vilom Pranayam has a number of benefits like improving immune system, boosting your memory, improving respiratory and cardiovascular health and regulating blood pressure. This Yoga asana also improves sleep and helps to de-stress.

Bhramari Pranayama helps generate up to 15% more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the humming sound, ‘Aum’. This, in turn, helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19, relaxes the mind, lowers stress, improves concentration and alleviates anxiety.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter