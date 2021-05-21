Pooja Batra sheds light on link between healthy skin and exercise in new post

Pooja Batra is a champ when it comes to working out. The actor who has been doing Yoga for some time now, can nail quite difficult asanas like no big deal. She has also been posting a lot of snips from her exercise sessions in an attempt to inspire her followers and make them stay active and healthy as well. A lot of celebrities and public figures including Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Shilpa Shetty are also on the same bandwagon. Pooja's latest post talks about the link between exercise and the production of collagen in the body.

The Instagram post that we are talking about had Pooja dressed in a quirky multi colour spaghetti strap halter-neck sports bra. She teamed it with a pair of fun black Yoga pants that had strap details at the bottom. She had tied her hair in a ponytail for the session to keep them off her face. For all the pictures, the actor used the support of a Yoga hammock to do various exercises such as stretching and hanging upside down.

In the caption, Pooja talked about the need for collagen in the body and how exercise helps with the production of collagen, as after the mid-20s, the existing collagen in the body breaks down. The caption read, "Exercise actually supports the production of collagen. After mid-20s, your existing #collagen breaks down, #collagen production goes down, your body produces less and lower quality #collagen. Good news is that you can slow the rate at which your levels decline and even build them back up! #Exercise indirectly builds skin thickness and help #collagen production by increasing blood flow, #oxygen and #nutrients to your #skin. The boost in this protein helps to keep your skin firm, supple, and elastic. (sic)."

Pooja has shared a lot of fitness posts in the recent past as well, check out some of them:

Did this not make you want to get that Yoga mat out and start your weekend on a fitter note?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON