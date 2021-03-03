IND USA
Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch(Instagram/poojabatra/nawwabshah)
Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch

  • Watch: From the former Miss India’s Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose of Yoga to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s bodybuilding exercises at gym, Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's rigorous workout this Wednesday is all the motivation we need to amp up our couple and fitness goals together
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:19 AM IST

Pumping our drooping mid-week mood with the right shot of Wednesday workout motivation, Bollywood duo Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah set serious fit couple goals as they exercised together. Giving fans a sneak-peek into their rigorous workout session this Wednesday, from the former Miss India’s Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose of Yoga to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s bodybuilding exercises at gym, Pooja and Nawab laid perfect inspiration for us to amp up our couple and fitness goals together.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Pooja shared a picture of her flexible Yoga session while Nawab shared a video featuring him sweating it out on the gym equipments. Donning a blue sports bra teamed with a pair of similar coloured tights and hair pulled back into a high ponytail, Pooja was seen balancing her body weight on her forearms as she lifted it into a backbend position.

She captioned the picture, “Keep your Karma clean #gettingthere (sic).” The picture was clicked by her hubby who emptied his stash of heart emojis in the comments section.

On the other hand, Nawab sported a grey vest and cap along with a pair of black shorts as his athleisure wear as he performed Seated Overhead Dumbbell Press, Dumbbell Lateral Raise, lifted weights and performed pull-ups while keeping his feet off the air. He captioned the video, “Burn those shoulders #leanmuscle #bodybuilding (sic).”

Benefits:

Performing the Yoga asana Vrischikasana or Scorpion pose helps with balance and endurance while improving alertness, concentration and neuromascular coordination. It may help those who suffer from sciatica as it strengthens the legs and opens the hips.

As for body building, the exercises help build the muscles which support joints, may change your emotional state and help manage blood sugar. It also builds bone, strength and stamina while also helping in controlling body fat.

