Post Holi detox: 6 effective tips to curb ill-effects of overeating

After days of binge-eating with friends and family during Holi, it's time to give your gut the much-needed rest and detox. Festive food is usually high in sugar and fat and tends to make one feel lethargic, bloated and sluggish. The low energy levels you experience after Holi could be partly attributed to all the high-calorie stuff from gujia, malpua to chhole bhature. A day after Holi, one should start the detox immediately. Drinking lots of water, especially in the first half of the day, can help flush out the toxins. One should plan light meals during the day and eat foods like Dalia, khichdi, and curd to ease digestion process. You should avoid going overboard on caffeine and instead add loads of vegetables and fruits to your diet. (Also read: Post-Holi skin and hair care 101)

"Overconsumption of Holi delicacies can cause severe indigestion. Fried foods and excess sweets can make one lethargic, bloated and sluggish. To give rest to your body after days of binge eating, detoxification is the best way. Including light foods such as, Dalia, Khichdi, and Curd can help in get recovery. Just water can also help in flushing out the toxins produced with binge eating," says Priyanka Sharma, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Sector 51, Noida.

Here are some effective detox tips by Sharma post Holi.

1. HYDRATION IS THE KEY

Drinking alcoholic and sweet drinks can lead to dehydration by causing frequent urination. It is best to consume water. Water helps in cleansing the body from within. It boosts the energy and metabolism by reducing inflammation and flushing out toxins from the body. One should make sure to consume at least 3-4 litres of water in a day to stay hydrated.

2. EAT LIGHT MEALS

After over-indulgence of sweet and fried foods, it’s time to get your body back in track. Avoid instant meals and grab some home-cooked meal. It is very easy to control the quantity, track the amount of salt and oil used in home-cooked food. Include food like dal rice, khichdi, dalia to re-energize the body.

3. ENSURING FIBRE INTAKE

Cucumbers, mint, bell peppers, tomatoes, leafy greens like spinach are a great way to ensure fibre intake. Fibre helps in removal of toxins and healing the body. Try making green smoothies by blending spinach, mint, gourd and coriander with a dash of lemon and salt every day. It’s a great way to include fibre daily. Adding green salads with meals will also help in detoxification.

4. DITCH CAFFEINE

A cup of coffee as you get up can make you crave for sugars and carbs throughout the day. A glass of lemon water, coconut water or green tea is an excellent alternative. It will prevent cholesterol build up, dental cavities, balancing blood sugar levels which will keep cravings at bay. It will reduce inflammation, can speed up the weight loss process along with detoxification.

5. EAT TIMELY

Eating with time restriction can help in re-energizing the body. Consuming early and light dinners can give the body a much-needed break, lowers insulin levels and risk of chronic diseases.

6. GUILT-FREE DETOX

Detoxification with a feeling of regret is not a good idea. Body will start storing excess calories than usual in case of starvation or cutting down food. Body requires rest to rebuild, recover itself. Focus on small lifestyle changes that will help in overall well-being.

DETOX RECIPE

SPINACH SLURP

Ingredients

• 1 cup spinach

• Ice cubes

• Handful of mint

• 1 cup chopped white gourd

• Handful of coriander

• Lemon juice

• Salt and Black pepper

Method

• Blend all the ingredients in a blender, pour in a tall glass.

• Garnish with coriander or mint leaf on top.

• Slurp and enjoy

