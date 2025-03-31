Menu Explore
Post-Eid skincare: From fasting to feasting, maintain healthy skin with these tips

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 31, 2025 06:21 PM IST

From cleansing your face to not forgetting sunscreen, here are a few skincare tips to follow for post-Eid skin routine.

Muslims all over the world are basking in Eid celebrations. Celebrated to commemorate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Eid is marked by festivities, food, togetherness and prayers. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and observe the month with prayers, devotion, spirituality and community service. Also read | Post Ramadan skin reset: 5 skincare detox tips for a fresh start after fasting month

Get healthy skin with these skincare tips.(Adobe Stock)
Get healthy skin with these skincare tips.(Adobe Stock)

However, fasting during the entire month of Ramadan, and feasting on Eid can have effects on skin if we are not careful about our diet, hydration and lifestyle. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Niketa Sonavane, dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai said, “The fasting period really changes your body's rhythm, and your skin often feels the shift too. Then suddenly, you go from fasting to feasting. That change can trigger breakouts, dullness, or even sudden oiliness. But the good news is, a few simple habits can keep your skin happy through it all.”

Hydration:

Load up on water throughout the day. Coconut water is great too. It hydrates and also gives your skin a natural glow.

Add skin-friendly foods to your meals:

Dates, almonds, walnuts, and fresh fruits like pomegranate and papaya nourish the skin from within and help it to glow naturally. Try to keep your plate colourful and not just full of fried foods and sweets. Also read | Fasting wrecking your skin? 4 skincare tips to stay glowing during Ramadan and Lent 2025

Chemical peel with peptides:

It helps remove the dullness from fasting and instantly brightens the skin.

Cleanse your face:

Do not forget to cleanse your skin properly after Eid celebrations. Heavy makeup, late nights, and rich food can lead to clogged pores. A gentle cleanser and a soothing night serum with collagen peptides can do wonders. Your skin heals while you sleep, so make the most of it.

Don't forget to cleanse your face.(Pexels)
Don't forget to cleanse your face.(Pexels)

Do not skip sunscreen:

Do not skip sunscreen during the Eid outings. Even if it is cloudy or if you are wearing makeup. Choose a sunscreen that does not sting the eyes and gives a dewy finish. Also read | Beat the heat: Prevent acne and breakouts from sweaty skin with these skincare tips

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

