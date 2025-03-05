Fasting wrecking your skin? 4 skincare tips to stay glowing during Ramadan and Lent 2025

Ramadan and Lent are a time of spiritual reflection where people fast from dusk to dawn without eating food or drinking water but this can take a toll on your skin and the way it looks. Fasting for longer hours can cause dehydration, extreme dryness and dullness. Cracked lips and dull skin? Say goodbye to dryness with these 4 must-know skincare tips for fasting season.(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Surbhi Deshpande, Dermatologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, explained, “This is because during fasting your body prioritizes more on vital functions over skin hydration. The significant changes in your diet and sleeping patterns during the entire month of Ramadan can cause breakouts and increased skin sensitivity. Adopting a well-balanced skincare routine during Ramadan can help you maintain glowing and hydrated skin throughout the holy month.”

Tips for healthy skin while fasting

1. Drink plenty of water: Ensure that you drink enough water before starting the fast and also after the fast i.e. during the iftar. This can help you stay hydrated from the inside to keep your skin hydrated and fresh. Along with water, you can also have other hydrating foods like cucumbers and watermelon.

Drinking enough water can help you detoxify, boost digestion, improve the quality of your skin and hair and help you feel well-balanced. (Shutterstock)

2. Moisturise regularly: Applying a generous layer of moisturizer on your skin while you fast can help lock in hydration. Opt for moisturizers that are lightweight but deeply hydrating. Applying it after cleansing can help prevent extreme dryness in your skin. Your moisturizer should include ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerine to maintain skin moisture all day long. If you are unsure about which moisturiser suits you well, then consider consulting a dermatologist. They can help you suggest better moisturizers while considering your skin type, texture and skincare needs.

3. Don’t skip lip and eye care: The delicate and soft skin around your eyes and lips can become sensitive, rough, and dry during the fast. Individuals are advised not to ditch their lip and eye care routine. Use a nourishing eye cream for the eyes and a hydrating lip balm to prevent your lips from getting chapped or fine lines. Avoid lip care or eye care products that contain harsh chemicals as they can make your skin irritated and sensitive.

Lip care: The lips are mostly ignored and hence you land up with chapped, dark lips. To prevent these problems, you have to scrub it once a week and keep it moisturised with a lip balm that contains SPF.(Unsplash)

4. Apply a hydrating face mask: Using a hydrating face mask before bedtime can help lock in hydration in your skin. Look for face masks with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, aloe vera, honey and coconut oil. This can help restore the lost moisture from your skin while keeping the skin soft, hydrated and supple.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.