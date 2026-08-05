Pradeep Rawat dies after long fight with blood cancer: Doctor explains why early diagnosis matters, symptoms and more

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for films like Ghajini, Lagaan and Mahabharat, passed away on Tuesday evening after a long battle with cancer. He was 74 and is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya. He breathed his last on Tuesday evening at a hospital in Bhiwandi after his long fight with blood cancer took a tragic turn following a recent relapse.

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According to Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, India records over 70,000 deaths annually from blood cancer and over 1,00,000 new cases each year, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and early action. HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ashray Kole, hemato-oncologist at M|O|C Cancer Care in Mumbai, to understand why early diagnosis matters more than ever in blood cancer cases.

Why early diagnosis matters in blood cancer

According to Dr Ashray, blood cancer is a group of diseases that affect the blood, bone marrow or lymphatic system. He explained that there are three types of blood cancers:

Leukaemia

Lymphoma

Multiple myeloma

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The speed of the disease depends on the type of blood cancer and how quickly the abnormal cells multiply.

{{^usCountry}} “These types of blood cancer account for a number of cancer cases in India. The Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Cancer Registry Programme say that blood cancers are common in children and young adults. Some types of blood cancer are also being diagnosed in adults,” he underlined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These types of blood cancer account for a number of cancer cases in India. The Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Cancer Registry Programme say that blood cancers are common in children and young adults. Some types of blood cancer are also being diagnosed in adults,” he underlined. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Ashray, each type of blood cancer is different – some grow slowly and do not change for years, while others are aggressive and progress quickly.

He further explained, “The speed of the disease depends on the type of blood cancer and how quickly the abnormal cells multiply. Aggressive types of blood cancer need to be diagnosed and treated quickly. If there are delays, it can affect the outcome.”

Blood cancer symptoms

The early symptoms of blood cancer are often not clear, Dr Ashray stressed, adding that it can be mistaken for common illnesses. Here are certain scenarios where you should see a doctor:

If you have a fever that will not go away

If you lose weight without trying

If you feel extremely tired

If you get infections often, have night sweats, swollen lymph nodes, bruise or bleed easily

If you have bone pain or feel weak for a time

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These are warning signs that you should not ignore, Dr Ashray stated. According to him, the exact cause of blood cancer is not known; however, we do know that advancing age, certain genetic disorders, previous chemotherapy or radiation exposure, smoking and contact with chemicals like benzene can increase the risk of getting blood cancer.

Diagnosis

To diagnose blood cancer, the expert recommends getting blood tests and other specialised tests such as bone marrow examination, immunophenotyping, cytogenetic analysis, and molecular testing.

He explains, “These tests help doctors identify the disease and determine the treatment. Over the past decade, there have been advances in cancer care. This has changed the outcome for patients. In addition to chemotherapy, there are now treatment options such as targeted therapies, immunotherapy, monoclonal antibodies, stem cell transplantation, and precision medicine. These new treatments have helped many patients live longer and have a better quality of life.”

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Lastly, he insisted that blood cancer is not a diagnosis that should make you lose hope. “Many types of blood cancer can be cured if diagnosed early and managed properly. Early diagnosis helps us start the treatment at the right time. This can affect how long you live and your quality of life,” Dr Ashray added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.